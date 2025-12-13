Lionel Messi India Tour 2025: Argentina Star Arrives In Gulfstream V Private Jet, Know Cost, Features, And Why It’s Among World’s Most Luxurious Aircraft

Lionel Messi’s arrival sent Kolkata into a wave of excitement, with the city witnessing scenes rarely seen before. Thousands of fans braved the cold December night and waited well past midnight to welcome him on Saturday as part of his India Tour 2025.

Despite the late hour, the atmosphere outside Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport was electric. Barricades were set up, police personnel were deployed in large numbers, and chants of Messi’s name echoed through the night. The three-day, four-city tour has already created massive buzz across the country, with Kolkata becoming the first stop.

Messi arrived with Luis Suarez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul. However, heavy security arrangements meant that most fans were left disappointed. The football superstar was quickly escorted out of the airport through a back entrance and taken to his hotel around 3:30 am, without any public interaction.

Messi travelled to India aboard a Gulfstream V, one of the world’s most luxurious long-range business jets. The aircraft is known for its ability to fly non-stop across continents and cruise at very high altitudes, allowing it to avoid most air traffic. The jet is also valued for its spacious and comfortable cabin, designed for elite travellers.

Reports suggest that a used Gulfstream V can cost anywhere between $9 million and $14 million, while newer variants can cost over $40 million. Annual operating costs are also extremely high, running into millions of dollars.

Over the next 72 hours, Messi will travel to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. His schedule includes meetings with chief ministers, top corporate leaders and Bollywood celebrities. The tour will conclude in Delhi, where Messi is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.