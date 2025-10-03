LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lionel Messi's Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Vs Cristiano Ronaldo's Fiance Georgina Rodriguez, Who Is More Richer?

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Vs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiance Georgina Rodriguez, Who Is More Richer?

Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of Lionel Messi has developed a thriving business in fashion and entrepreneurship that has a net worth of approximately 20 million dollars. In addition to modeling and business entrepreneurships, she is a philanthropist and an influential social personality with a huge subscriber count in social media.

(Image Credit: Antonela Roccuzzo and Georgina Rodriguez via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 3, 2025 10:29:18 IST

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Vs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiance Georgina Rodriguez, Who Is More Richer?

Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of football superstar Lionel Messi and she is a person who has created a business and fashion niche. Antonela was born in and grew up in Rosario in Argentina and the relationship between Antonela and Messi could be traced to the times when both Antonela and Messi were children and Antonela was the cousin of the best friend of Messi Lucas Scaglia. The friendship blossomed as years passed by and they got married in 2017.

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Net Worth

In contrast to Messi who has been a household name across the globe due to his football career, Antonela has been a household name in the fashion industry as a role model. She has also collaborated with large brands like Adidas and Stella McCartney and in 2016 she entered a modeling deal with fashion designer Ricky Sarkany. Additionally, she and her friend Sofia Balbi, who is the wife of the football star Luis Suarez, established a boutique of the Argentine shoe company Sarkany, in Barcelona in 2017.

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Vs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiance Georgina Rodriguez, Who Is More Richer?

There is also the business world that Antonela has got her hands into in addition to modeling. She is also a multi business owner and has a brand of children’s fashion, an Enfans, a brand of women’s shoes, a Sarkany, a chain of supermarkets in Argentina. She has also dropped a phone accessories line with Casetify. These are the businesses which have made her a very successful person financially. According to Celebrity Net Worth as of 2023 Antonela has an approximate net worth of about twenty million dollars. This makes her one of the richest and the most influential WAGs (Women and Girlfriend of sports players) in the world. She is far far more wealthy than Georgina Rodriguez, girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo with a net worth of about 10 million dollars. Antonela has been successful in her finances due to the credit of her entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen.

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Personal Life

Antonela is also engaged in philanthropy besides doing business. However, she is a member of a couple of charity organizations, such as UNICEF or Special Olympics and this fact proves that she is ready to assist the community. Having so many followers on Instagram, Antonela demonstrates the details of family life and business, which confirms her as a high profile person. The strength and perseverance of her life are attested in the story of her life as it brought her close to Messi when as a childhood friend, then a businesswoman and a philanthropist.

Also Read: Can India Safely Host Lionel Messi After The Deadly Stampedes At Karur And Chinnaswamy Stadium?

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 10:27 AM IST
QUICK LINKS