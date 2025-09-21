Litton Das becomes Bangladesh's leading run-getter in T20Is, overtakes Shakib al Hasan

Dubai [UAE], September 20 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Litton Das surpassed legendary all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to become the team’s leading T20I run-getter.

Litton achieved the summit of team’s run-scoring charts during the Super Four Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Sarurday. In the match, he scored a quick 23 in 16 balls, with three fours at a strike rate of 143.75.

Now in 114 T20Is and 112 innings, he has scored 2,556 runs at an average of 23.88 and a strike rate of 126.59, with 15 half-centuries to his name. His best score is 83.

Shakib has now slid to the second spot, with 2,551 runs in 129 matches and 127 matches at an average of 23.19 and a strike rate of 121.18, with 13 fifties and a best score of 84.

Indian’s World Cup-winning former T20I skipper Rohit Sharma is the leading run-getter in the format, with 4,231 runs in 159 innings at an average of 32.05 and a strike rate of 140.89, with five centuries and 32 fifties. His best score is 121*. In all-time lists, Litton is the 19th-highest run-getter in T20I cricket.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh opted to bowl first after winning the toss. A quickfire 44-run stand started things off for SL, with Pathum Nissanka scoring 22 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six. Mendis fell soon, for 34 in 25 balls, with a four and three sixes. SL was reduced to 97/4 in 13.4 overs, with Kamil Mishara and Kusal Perera back in the hut. From there, Dasun Shanaka took charge with the skipper Charith Asalanka (21 in 12 balls, with a four and a six), taking SL to 168/7 in their 20 overs. Besides Mustafizur Rahman (3/20 in four overs), Mahedi Hasan (two wickets) and Taskin Ahmed (one wicket) were also among the wickets.

During the run-chase, Bangladesh lost Tanzid Hasan early, then a 59-run stand between Litton and Saif Hassan stabilised the innings. Another 54-run stand for the third-wicket followed between Saif, who made 61 in 45 balls, with two fours and four sixes and Towhid Hridoy (58 in 37 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes). Towards the end, Bangladesh fell into a tricky spot, from 159/3 to 168/6 in 19.4 overs, but Shamim Hossain (14*) and Nasum Ahmed (1*) took Bangla Tigers to a win with four wickets and a ball left. (ANI)

