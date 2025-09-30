Liverpool's Slot says Galatasaray will be a 'very difficult team to face'

VIDEO SHOWS: LIVERPOOL COACH ARNE SLOT HOLDING PRESS CONFERENCE AHEAD OF TUESDAY'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GAME AGAINST GALATASARAY RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT *EDITORS NOTE: FOR LIVERPOOL TRAINING SEE EDIT 8909-SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-GS-LIV/PREVIEW AND 8824-SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-GS-LIV/PREVIEW-GS FOR GALATASARAY TRAINING AND PRESS CONFERENCE* SHOWS: ISTANBUL, TURKEY (SEPTEMBER 29, 2025) (REUTERS – Access All) 1. LIVERPOOL COACH ARNE SLOT ARRIVING FOR PRESS CONFERENCE 2. VARIOUS OF SLOT DURING PRESS CONFERENCE 3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL COACH, ARNE SLOT, SAYING: "But Galatasaray is a completely different team to (Crystal) Palace, but also a team that's very hard to beat, similar to Palace. Eighteen games without a loss, Palace. This team have won the first seven games in the league. So, that means that they are mentally also strong for difficult moments. If you win a lot, then you're also mostly mentally a bit stronger. So, a very difficult team to face, but both with a lot of qualities. But you cannot compare these teams. One is playing 5-4-1. The other one is playing 4-3-3. So, different players, different manager, different formation." 4. VARIOUS OF JOURNALISTS 5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL COACH, ARNE SLOT, SAYING: "Yeah, he (Federico Chiesa) got a little niggle – I think is the word you use in England – in the last game against Palace. So, he tried it today. He was on the pitch in the beginning, but he couldn't end the session. So we decided not to take him because in a few days it's Chelsea again." 6. SLOT DURING PRESS CONFERENCE 7. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL COACH, ARNE SLOT, SAYING: "Oh yeah, their (Galatasaray's) loss against (Eintracht) Frankfurt. I've watched that game and for me they were very, very, very unlucky in that game. The chances they gave away were only small. And it was either the quality of Frankfurt or a little bit of bad luck for Galatasaray that they conceded five because if they play the same game again, they will never, ever, ever concede five goals again in that same game because they played much better than the 5-1 showed. And that's also what you see now in the beginning of the season here in Turkey, seven wins, only conceded two, if I'm correct, scored a lot of goals. So, a very, very good team with a very good manager that has been so successful over here as a player and as a manager. So, they know what it takes to win the league and they know what it takes to win a game of football. So, we have to be prepared for that." 8. VARIOUS OF JOURNALISTS 9. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL COACH, ARNE SLOT, SAYING: "But we knew that Galatasaray is also strong in set pieces. But I can tell you that we've been a force in set pieces last season. We won our last Champions League game because of a set piece. We scored for 3-2 with Virgil (van Dijk). We were very, very, very close to scoring one against Palace. So, yeah, every team you face at the moment, you have to be so, so, so well-prepared when it comes to set pieces." 10. SLOT LEAVING AT END OF PRESS CONFERENCE STORY: Liverpool coach Arne Slot said on Monday (September 29) that Galatasaray will be a "very difficult team to face" when they play against them in a Champions League game. Speaking at a press conference ahead of Tuesday's (September 30) game, Slot said Galatasaray is mentally strong because they have won the first seven games in the Turkish Super Lig. He added that Federico Chiesa was not able to complete the training session on Monday and therefore had not travelled to Istanbul. Slot also said his team need to be "well-prepared" with regards to set-pieces and that it was "bad luck" that Galatasaray had conceded five goals against Eintracht Frankfurt in their first Champions League game of the season. (Production: Mehmet Emin Caliskan, Ali Kucukgocmen)

