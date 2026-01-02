Mahieka Sharma’s New Year Eve ‘Long-Distance Darshan’ With Hardik Pandya’s Mother Goes Viral; Cricketer Shares More Photos With Girlfriend, Netizens Call Them ‘Best Jodi’

Model and actor Mahieka Sharma, girlfriend of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, grabbed social media attention on New Year’s Eve after sharing an Instagram story featuring a long-distance darshan with Hardik’s mother, Nalini Pandya.

In the post, Mahieka captioned the image, “Long distance darshan with Nalini Pandya”. The photo shows Hardik and Mahieka together on a video call with his mother. Nalini Pandya appears cheerful and smiling, making the moment warm and personal. The post quickly went viral, with fans praising the gesture and calling it a sign of a strong family bond.

Hardik Pandya Shares Romantic New Year Photos With Mahieka Sharma

Soon after Mahieka’s post gained traction, Hardik Pandya shared a series of romantic pictures with her on Instagram as the couple welcomed the New Year together. The photos captured affectionate moments between the two, with both seen wearing coordinated red and maroon outfits, highlighting their closeness and chemistry.

Believed to be taken during recent celebrations, including Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the images show the couple smiling, posing closely, and enjoying relaxed moments with friends and pets. Fans flooded the comment section, calling them the “best jodi” and showering the couple with love.







Fans React: ‘Best Jodi’ Trends Online

Social media users were quick to react to both the long-distance darshan post and Hardik’s photo dump. Many fans praised Mahieka for her respectful bond with Hardik’s family, while others admired the couple’s openness about their relationship.

Comments like “Perfect couple”, “Best jodi”, and “Made for each other” dominated the reactions, with the New Year celebrations further amplifying the buzz around the duo.

Hardik Pandya Opened Up About Relationship in 2025

Hardik Pandya publicly confirmed his relationship with Mahieka Sharma in October 2025, ending months of speculation following his divorce from Natasa Stankovic. The couple first drew attention after being spotted together at Mumbai airport, followed by shared vacation pictures and public appearances that hinted at their growing closeness.

Since then, Mahieka has frequently appeared in Hardik’s social media posts, with fans responding positively to their chemistry and mutual support.

Mahieka Sharma: Model, Actor, and Hardik’s Strongest Support

Mahieka Sharma has been steadily building her career in the fashion and entertainment industry. Beyond public appearances, Hardik has repeatedly credited her for being a source of strength during challenging phases of his life and career.

After a recent T20I victory, Hardik dedicated his performance to Mahieka, saying that many positive changes in his life came after she entered it. He acknowledged her unwavering support, both on and off the field, and described her as a stabilising force.

Hardik Pandya on Love, Life, and Cricket

Speaking after India’s dominant T20I win, Hardik Pandya said that the support of loved ones has played a crucial role in his resurgence. He made a special mention of his partner, saying she has been “nothing but the best” to him since coming into his life.

He also shared that his focus now is to enjoy the game and remain true to himself, adding that “bigger and better” is the motto guiding his personal and professional journey.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s Separation

Hardik Pandya was previously married to actor Natasa Stankovic. The couple tied the knot in May 2020 and renewed their vows in February 2023 through both Hindu and Christian ceremonies. They announced their separation in July 2024 and continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.

New Year Moment That Won Hearts

Mahieka Sharma’s New Year Eve long-distance darshan with Hardik Pandya’s mother, followed by the cricketer’s romantic photo series, has once again placed the couple in the spotlight. As fans continue to celebrate their bond, the duo’s growing popularity shows no signs of slowing down.

