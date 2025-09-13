"Main goal is to win the tournament": Pakistan batter Saim Ayub's focus on bigger picture
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > "Main goal is to win the tournament": Pakistan batter Saim Ayub's focus on bigger picture

"Main goal is to win the tournament": Pakistan batter Saim Ayub's focus on bigger picture

"Main goal is to win the tournament": Pakistan batter Saim Ayub's focus on bigger picture

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 13, 2025 15:44:07 IST

Dubai [UAE], September 13 (ANI): India and Pakistan will lock horns in their Group A encounter in Dubai on Sunday, but young Pakistan batter Saim Ayub stressed that his side is focused on the bigger picture, winning the Asia Cup, rather than just the marquee clash.

“We are not only looking forward to the India-Pakistan match, our main goal is to win the tournament,” Ayub said on the eve of the high-voltage encounter.

Known for his aggressive batting, the youngster added that the team’s approach remains consistent regardless of the opposition.

“We try to play fearless cricket against everyone,” he said at the pre-match press conference.

Asked about the challenge of facing Jasprit Bumrah, Ayub acknowledged the Indian pacer’s quality but maintained that the focus has to be on handling pressure situations.

“Obviously, there is a challenge. When you are playing a match, every bowler is challenging. The biggest task is to find ways to win for your team,” he explained.

The Men in Green delivered a clinical performance against Oman, with their bowlers playing a crucial role. Pakistan spinners in total grabbed six wickets combined while giving away just 40 runs in 11 overs.

While chasing a target of 161, Aamir Kaleem and Oman skipper Jatinder Singh came out to bat. Oman had the worst possible start, as after a tight first over from Shaheen Afridi, Saim Ayub removed Singh for a run on the first ball of the second over, and Hammad Mirza joined Kaleem on the crease.

Ayub, in his following over, removed Kaleem for 13 runs off 11 LBW plumb in front, and Mohammad Nadeem joined Mirza in the middle. Nadeem couldn’t do much as his struggle in the middle ended right after the power play when spinner Sufiyan Muqeem got the better of him for three runs off seven balls.

Sufyan Mehmood added a run to the total before Mohammad Nawaz removed him in the eighth over; Pakistan’s spinners were all over the Oman batters. Wicketkeeper/batter Vinayak Shukla joined Mirza in the middle.

Shukla, in the following over, was run out courtesy a brilliant throw from Shaheen Afridi. In the same over, Mirza, the only Oman batter with some runs under his belt, was removed by Muqeem for 27 runs off 23 balls.

After 10 overs, Oman were 49-6, with Ikria Islam 0 (6) and Shah Faisal 0 (1) unbeaten on the crease.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha brought seamer Faheem Ashraf into the action after the 10th over, and he struck on the third ball, removing Zikria Islam for a duck. Pakistan star seamer Afridi, in the following over, cleaned up Shah Faisal for one.

Ashraf, in his second over, cleaned up Hassnain Shah for one run on the very first ball. Pakistan bowlers displayed a fiery body language ahead of their high-voltage clash against India.

Mohammad Haris was named the Player of the Match for his knock of 66 that set up Pakistan’s dominating win. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Asia Cupindiaindia-pakistanpakistansaim-ayub

RELATED News

Barbados Royals dominate TKR with all-round display, hand them third straight defeat
Phil Salt smashes unbeaten 141 as England post 304/2, thrash South Africa by 146 runs in 2nd T20I
"Associate nations must play more against Test teams": Oman all-rounder Sufiyan Mahmood
"Captain, coaches, seniors stood by me": Mohammad Haris after match-winning knock against Oman
Indian men's futsal team to play two friendlies against Lebanon in Beirut

LATEST NEWS

Calls for peaceful resistance grow as tensions escalate in PoJK
Intervision Returns To Russia: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Greets Participants, India Among 23 Countries In The List
Are Trump And Putin Visiting India? How Diplomatic Moves Are Driving Market Sentiment As Nifty 50 Eyes 26,000
Can You Play With Water Of a ‘Naali’? In THIS Country, People Splash Each Other With It
True Hope Foundation Becomes The First Crowdfunding Platform to Lead Flood Relief in Vrindavan with 18 Rescue Boats
"Main goal is to win the tournament": Pakistan batter Saim Ayub's focus on bigger picture
‘Trade, Water, Talks And Terrorism Can’t Go Together, Why Cricket?’: AAP Protests Against Asia Cup India-Pakistan Match To Be Held On Sept 14
IndieVisual Crosses 1,000 Videos for 150 Clients: Redefining Video Production Infrastructure for India’s Enterprises
ITR Filing Deadline 2025: Anything New For NRI Taxpayers This Year?
Ashoka University and IMD forge partnership to strengthen climate research and weather forecasting
"Main goal is to win the tournament": Pakistan batter Saim Ayub's focus on bigger picture

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Main goal is to win the tournament": Pakistan batter Saim Ayub's focus on bigger picture

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Main goal is to win the tournament": Pakistan batter Saim Ayub's focus on bigger picture
"Main goal is to win the tournament": Pakistan batter Saim Ayub's focus on bigger picture
"Main goal is to win the tournament": Pakistan batter Saim Ayub's focus on bigger picture
"Main goal is to win the tournament": Pakistan batter Saim Ayub's focus on bigger picture

QUICK LINKS