Home > Sports > Man United Vs Man City Live Streaming, English Premier League: When, Where And How To Watch Manchester Derby Match On TV And Online In India

One of the latest encounters in the Premier League saw City coming out as 3-0 victors over United and showcased their attacking prowess and defensive might at the same time with Haaland and Foden keeping the United defenders under constant threat.

(Image Credit: PLForIndia via X)
(Image Credit: PLForIndia via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 17, 2026 15:36:17 IST

The need for live coverage of the Manchester Derby, which takes place between Manchester United and Manchester City, is a common one. Both teams with rich pasts are already in a state of rivalry and are bringing it into the Premier League 2025-26 season. The derby was always a league highlight and this time it will feature not only the United’s home fans at Old Trafford but also Pep Guardiola’s City team which has been the king of tactical fluidity and sustained success for the last ten years. The confrontation of this year once again caught the eyes of the public, with both teams trying hard to get important points and bragging rights in a season characterized by inconsistency. Even though competition has been fierce, City has usually been the one to win in the recent clashes, indicating a power shift that has been in place since Guardiola arrived in Manchester and has not changed since then.

Man United Vs Man City Live Streaming, English Premier League: Where To Watch In India

The match will begin from 6 PM IST. It’ll be streamed live on JioHotstar. The data from the ongoing season depicts the fierce competition and unpredictability of this match. City has been the dominant side in the clashes between the two, triumphing in those encounters and finishing higher in the league standings more times recently, while Manchester United has not demonstrated the same level of performance. One of the latest encounters in the Premier League saw City coming out as 3-0 victors over United and showcased their attacking prowess and defensive might at the same time with Haaland and Foden keeping the United defenders under constant threat. However, the recent performances of both teams have been a little inconsistent with some of the early derby matches being either goalless or very tightly contested, which is indicative of the fact that the fortunes in derby games can change very quickly.

Man United Vs Man City Live Streaming

The rivalry not just on the pitch but also off it to some extent over the management and tactics. The relegation battle is the case where, while Pep Guardiola is recognized as one of the most competent coaches in the Premier League, Michael Carrick is just taking his first steps but only in his trials he will come against one of the best in the business. The debate about these two cities as well as the comparison of their teams’ statistics pop up and the whole matter of live streaming during the derby comes to the forefront, thus bringing the world interest in this fixture as not only a local victory claim but also the most important event of the football season worldwide to be reckoned with.

Also Read: ‘Manchester United Isn’t Soulless’: Newly Appointed Coach Michael Carrick Says Club Retains Magic And Identity At Carrington

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 3:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: English premier leagueman utd vs man city livemanchester derby live streamingmanchester derby live streaming indiamanchester derby live streaming time indiamanchester united vs manchester citymanchester united vs manchester city live streamingpremier league

QUICK LINKS