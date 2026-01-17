‘Manchester United Isn’t Soulless’: Newly Appointed Coach Michael Carrick Says Club Retains Magic And Identity At Carrington

Michael Carrick has been forceful in rejecting the idea that Manchester United is a club with no spirit, a story that has come up during a hard time for the Red Devils. After the departure of Ruben Amorim, Carrick, who has been recently picked as the interim head coach, announced that he did not think the club has lost its spirit and declared that there is still ‘a magic around this place’ that he senses the moment he steps in to the training ground at Carrington. He brought up the fact that although the outside world might judge differently regarding results and perceptions in the case of a difficult season, the club especially at the training complex still enjoys the existence of a very strong culture and positive atmosphere.

Newly Appointed Coach Michael Carrick Says Manchester United Retains Magic And Identity At Carrington

The comments made by Carrick are a reflection of his larger belief regarding culture and identity at Manchester United. He is of the opinion that a big part of the club’s appeal comes from the daily actions and attitudes of people rather than just the results in the arena. He insisted that it is his role to influence the mindset, actions and behaviour of the squad and that since his return the players and staff have been showing a willingness to develop and work together. Carrick went on to say that the training ground atmosphere has been ‘a really good place’ with the players ready to listen, learn and do better for the club, which are the things he considers part of the ‘magic’ that is still around at United.

But Why Did Newly Appointed Coach Michael Carrick Make This Statement?

Carrick has not ruled out the scenario of remaining at the club past this season even if his horse turns out to be a winner. He has stated that for him, the long term growth is the goal, not merely the riding of the results day by day. He made this statement while continuing to criticize Manchester United’s character and the situation at the club during the time when United’s performance in the Premier League is under the microscope. However, he is very positive about the internal culture and the possibilities. Carrick is reaching out to both the supporters and the players, telling them that they should have faith in the team as Manchester United is still very much alive, full of life, and with its magic while it is trying to get back the form and stability that it has lost.

