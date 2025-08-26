Manoj Tiwari Slams Gautam Gambhir, Accuses Him Of Hypocrisy Over India-Pakistan Comment

Former Indian batsman Manoj Tiwary has again sparked off his old rivalry with current Team India coach Gautam Gambhir. The two have been having a cold relationship over the years with Tiwary frequently accusing Gambhir of beating him up in a domestic squabble in Delhi. This time, Tiwary has attacked the stand of Gambhir on India-Pakistan cricketing relations.

Tiwary Questions Gambhir’s Stand on India-Pakistan Matches

Tiwary said Gambhir was contradicting himself by asking him not to play against Pakistan because of the cross-border terrorism, yet he insisted that India play against Pakistan since the former must not give in to the demands of the latter. He urged fans that Gambhir had said these things in his old interviews and even said so again earlier this year after the terror attack in Pahalgam.

But as India are to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup next month, Tiwary questioned the place of Gambhir. He said Gambhir cannot escape his own words now as the head coach will be forced to prepare his side to go into the much awaited match.

“I always felt that he’s someone who is a hypocrite. He’s a hypocrite because he’s the one who said that India, when he was not the coach of Team India, said that India and Pakistan should never play a match between them. What will he do now? He’s the coach of the team that’s going to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup,” Tiwary told CrickTracker.

Asia Cup Clash Amid Tensions with Pakistan

The Asia Cup has attracted additional limelight after 26 tourists were killed in a terrorist attack at Pahalgam earlier this year. India in turn launched operation Sindoor, attacking terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK. On this background, there have been increased demands that India boycotts Pakistan in international tournaments.

Despite the increasing political and public pressure, the Sports Ministry has affirmed the participation of India in the multilateral events including matches with Pakistan. The two arch-rivals can meet up to three times in the Asia Cup with the first meeting being in the group stage on September 14 in Dubai, the second in the Super 4s and third in the final.

“Why can’t he just resign and say that I will not be part of the team India because you are playing with Pakistan?” Tiwary added, further questioning Gambhir’s credibility.

Manoj Tiwary Calls Out Yashasvi Jaiswal Snub

Tiwary did not leave the debate on Pakistan. He also criticised Gambhir on the exclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the India squad in the Asia Cup. Whereas Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed captain and Shubman Gill as vice-captain, Jaiswal is relegated to the reserves despite his good form.

An old video went viral after the team was announced in which Gambhir was a vocal supporter of Jaiswal in being picked in the T20I team. The then, Gambhir expressed that Jaiswal must be allowed to play a lengthy run and not be dropped out of the Indian T20 set-up.

Gambhir Criticised Over Changing Statements

Tiwary immediately jumped on to that video and accused Gambhir of failing to keep his words after he was appointed head coach. In his view, the omission of Jaiswal is yet another instance of Gambhir uttering something but doing the opposite when he is in a position of authority.

“He’s the one who said that Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the players who is the future of Team India, and also he’s someone who will not be kept outside T20. He should not be kept outside T20. He should be given a longer run. And now, he’s not there in the team,” said Tiwary.

“So, a lot of things apart from these couple of statements where he said, and he has just done the opposite. So, I always felt that he’s a hypocrite, and he’s always been a hypocrite,” he added.

