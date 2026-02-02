LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Mary Kom Breaks Silence: Responds to Shocking ‘Didn’t Earn a Single Rupee’ Comment About Ex-Husband

Mary Kom Breaks Silence: Responds to Shocking ‘Didn’t Earn a Single Rupee’ Comment About Ex-Husband

Mary Kom addressed backlash over her comment about ex-husband K. Onler Kom, explaining it stemmed from years of emotional turmoil post-divorce. Speaking on Aap Ki Adalat, she clarified her remark was personal, defended her respect for athletes, and denied intending to demean anyone.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 2, 2026 10:51:09 IST

The Indian boxing legend Mary Kom has returned to public view after social media users reacted negatively to her comments about her former spouse, K. Onler Kom.

The multi-time world champion appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, and her statement about her ex-husband that he “didn’t earn a single rupee” became an online sensation, which resulted in people accusing her of diminishing his worth.

Mary Kom has explained that her emotional breakdown resulted from years of hidden suffering, which she had kept inside of her.

Mary Kom’s Emotional Turbulence

The breakdown of Mary Kom’s marriage developed through a slow process that destroyed all trust between her and her husband.

She remained silent with dignity after their April 2025 divorce despite dealing with public statements made by her former spouse.

She described her viral statements as a result of a period when she experienced emotional upheaval because all her past feelings of betrayal and depression came to the surface. 

She stated that her statements referred to her personal dispute, which she intended to keep private, and she did not want to develop a negative view of men, which she used to create a universal social belief system.



Mary Kom Sporting Integrity

The “Magnificent Mary” defended her athletic character against the football world criticism that she faced. Fans had expressed disappointment because she mocked the struggles of grassroots athletes when she questioned her ex-husband’s claims that he sacrificed a football career for her.

Mary explained that she respects Sunil Chhetri and Bhaichung Bhutia as athletic legends who achieved success through hard work after beginning their lives in ordinary circumstances.

She explained that her discontent focused on the specific term “sacrifice,” which he used to describe his career that mostly ended before their relationship started in Delhi.

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 10:49 AM IST
