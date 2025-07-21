Max Holloway Sends Emotional Retirement Message To Dustin Poirier After UFC 308 Fight

It’s the end of a road for Dustin Poirier—a fighter who gave everything he had, every single time he stepped into the Octagon. After nearly two decades of sacrifice, heartbreak, glory, and bloodshed, “The Diamond” is walking away.

And this time, it really feels like goodbye.

A Tough Final Chapter Against Holloway

Poirier’s final fight came at UFC 318, where he stood across from an old rival, Max Holloway. Their history goes way back, and this one meant something—maybe not for rankings or titles, but for pride and closure.

Holloway looked sharp, focused, and just plain relentless. For five rounds, he chipped away at Poirier, picking his shots and putting on a clinic. It was a dominant performance from start to finish. For Poirier, it was one last war. He didn’t win—but he didn’t fold either.

And now, their story closes at 2-1 in Poirier’s favor, with Holloway finally getting his moment.

Holloway’s Message Wasn’t Just Words

After the dust settled, Max Holloway didn’t gloat or celebrate. Instead, he took to social media to offer something more meaningful than stats or belts—respect.

“It was an honor to share the Octagon not once, not twice, but three times with this man,” Holloway posted on X. “Thank you Dustin for being a warrior in the cage and even a greater person out of it.

It was an honor to share the octagon not once not twice but three times with this man. Thank you Dustin for being a warrior in the cage and even a greater person out of it. The sport is gonna miss you. Enjoy your retirement! Paid in full! Diamonds are forever. 🤙🏻 @DustinPoirier pic.twitter.com/tazt6qSiGz — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 20, 2025

“The sport is gonna miss you. Enjoy your retirement! Paid in full! Diamonds are forever.”

Shortly after, Poirier replied with his own words. “Thank you Max! It was an honor.”

Thank you Max! It was an honor https://t.co/ceC7dvpFDB — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 20, 2025

Simple. Honest. Fighters don’t fake that kind of love.

Poirier Was Never Just a Fighter

Dustin’s career doesn’t fit into neat columns of wins and losses. Sure, he retires with a 30-10 record (plus one no contest), but that’s just paper. You had to watch him fight to understand him. You had to see how he carried pain, pride, and purpose in his gloves every time.

This is the guy who beat McGregor—twice. Who went to war with Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Michael Chandler. Who bled, limped, got dropped, got back up, and never lost that chip on his shoulder.

He fought like he had nothing to lose, even after he’d already gained everything.

Close But Never Quite the Crown

He won the interim title in 2019, beating Holloway in an absolute classic. That should’ve been his moment. But the big belt always slipped away—against Khabib, against Oliveira, Gaethje, Makhachev, and now Holloway. Each fight left scars, but never took away his soul.

There’s a difference between being a champion and being legendary. Dustin Poirier may not have the gold, but what he gave the sport was worth a hell of a lot more.

He walked out of that cage for the last time, tired, proud, and complete. He doesn’t need another fight to prove anything.

Because somewhere along the way, The Diamond became a cornerstone of this era. And he did it his way.

