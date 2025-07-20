LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Oleksandr Usyk Silences Daniel Dubois, Reclaims Heavyweight Supremacy in Style

Oleksandr Usyk Silences Daniel Dubois, Reclaims Heavyweight Supremacy in Style

Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley to reclaim the undisputed heavyweight crown. The undefeated Ukrainian regained his IBF title and became a three-time undisputed champion across two divisions, cementing his legacy as one of boxing’s all-time greats.

Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round (Image Credit - X)
Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 15:32:25 IST

Oleksandr Usyk reaffirmed his legendary status on Saturday night (July 19), stopping Daniel Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium to reclaim the undisputed heavyweight title. In front of 90,000 fans, the Ukrainian southpaw dropped Dubois twice before sealing a definitive knockout, becoming a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion and a three-time undisputed champion overall, including his reign at cruiserweight.

The 38-year-old remains undefeated at 24-0, continuing a remarkable run that includes wins over Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and now a second victory over Dubois. Usyk had previously unified all four heavyweight belts in May 2024 by outpointing Fury but was stripped of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) title shortly after. That belt was handed to Dubois, who had defeated Joshua to become the IBF champion. However, on Saturday, Usyk made sure the belts were back where they started.

A Legacy Sealed in Heavyweight History

With his dominant performance Oleksandr Usyk became the first fighter in the ,four-belt era to regain undisputed status after being stripped of a title. His ability to outclass and overpower top-level opponents has solidified his place among the all-time greats, with clean sweeps in both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions. The London crowd watched as Dubois tried to weather the early storm, but Usyk’s speed, footwork, and timing proved too much.

Dubois Humbled but Determined to Return

British boxer Daniel Dubois, who entered with a 24-2 record and the IBF strap, was unable to keep pace with Usyk’s relentless precision. After the second knockdown in round five, he couldn’t beat the count. It marked Dubois’ third career loss, all by stoppage. “I gave everything I had,” Dubois said post-fight. “Take no credit away from that man. I’ll be back.”

Rest Before the Next Chapter

Following his emphatic win, Oleksandr Usyk told DAZN, “It’s enough. I want to rest now. My family, my wife, my children, two or three months, I want to just rest.” Whatever comes next, Usyk’s legacy as one of boxing’s most accomplished champions is already secure.

