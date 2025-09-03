LIVE TV
Meet The 'Transfer Guru' Of Liverpool FC Who Made The Summer Transfer Window A Big Hit

In summer 2025, Liverpool took in a new crop of Galacticos by spending a record 446 million on their transfer window. Other major recruits, who joined Frimpong and Kerkez in defensive reinforcements, were Hugo Ekitike (£79m), Florian Wirtz (£116m) and Alexander Isak (£125m).

He was also instrumental in bringing in Arne Slot as the successor to Klopp. (Image Credit: Liverpool FC)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 3, 2025 15:29:55 IST

The transfer window of summer 2025 has transformed Liverpool in more ways than anyone could ever imagine, leading what some refer to as a Galactico era. The club spent an incredible 446 million in new signings, or half a dozen stars, such as Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, and Giovanni Leoni, which transformed their depth and ambition in the squad.

Liverpool’s new signings in 2025 Transfer Window

One of them was Hugo Ekitike, who was bought at Eintracht Frankfurt in a maximum of £79 million deal, including a fixed payment of £69 million plus add ons. And, at just 23 years, the forward carries a lot of promise, during his only complete Bundesliga season, he scored 15 goals in 33 games in the league and was included in the 202425 Bundesliga Team of the Season.

That is not the end of marquee spending in Liverpool. The club has twice set a British transfer record, first when Florian Wirtz was sold to them at an approximate of 116 million pounds, and later when Alexander Isak sold to them at an approximate of 125 million pounds. This confrontational approach received applause among opinion leaders such as Michael Owen, who opined that with the new firepower (Isak, Wirtz, Ekitike, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo), Liverpool could boast of the most potent attack in world football. Liverpool did not limit itself to assaulting additions. Defensive reinforcement was a part and parcel of their overall strategy to hire Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, and keeper Freddie Woodman. Although the outlay (many now estimate it to be about £416 million) was great, Liverpool offset this by collecting revenue through player transfers that kept their net spend high but within control.

Richard Hughes, the man who took Liverpool FC to the top

The newly appointed sporting director at Liverpool, Richard Hughes, has engineered the radical post Jurgen Klopp transition of the club. So far in his tenure since taking the post in March when he was on gardening leave at Bournemouth, Hughes has made a record transfer outlay of £446m in the summer, including two British record deals in Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, both acquired at over 100m. He was also instrumental in bringing in Arne Slot as the successor to Klopp, which showed long term planning. Hughes and CEO Michael Edwards had a long history of working together, which extended their relationship to Portsmouth and provided him with a platform to ascend the management ladder, including their common vision of future success at Anfield.

Tags: English Premier League 2025LiverpoolLiverpool FCRichard HughesSummer Transfer Window

