Melinkova crowned all-around champion in Jakarta

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WOMEN'S ALL-ROUND COMPETITION AT THE GYMNASTICS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS IN JAKARTA RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: JAKARTA, INDONESIA (OCTOBER 23, 2025) (FIG – See restrictions before use) 1. GOLD MEDALLIST ANGELINA MELINKOVA'S (RUSSIA) VAULT ROUTINE 2. MELINKOVA'S UNEVEN BARS ROUTINE 3. MILINKOVA'S BALANCE BEAM ROUTINE 4. MELINKOVA'S FLOOR ROUTINE 5. SILVER MEDALLIST LEANNE WONG'S (UNITED STATES) VAULT ROUTINE 6. WONG'S UNEVEN BARS ROUTINE 7. WONG'S BALANCE BEAM ROUTINE 8. WONG'S FLOOR ROUTINE 9. BRONZE MEDALLIST ZHANG QINGYING (CHINA) VAULT ROUTINE 10. ZHANG'S UNEVEN BARS ROUTINE 11. ZHANG'S BALANCE BEAM ROUTINE 12. ZHANG'S FLOOR ROUTINE 13. MELINKOVA, WONG AND ZHANG POSING DURING MEDAL CEREMONY 14. GOLD MEDAL, MELINKOVA STORY: Russia's Angelina Melinkova won the women's all-around title at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta on Thursday (October 23). The 25-year old four-time Olympic medallist edged out Leanne Wong in a close contest with a total score of 55.066 to the American's 54.966. Melinkova previously pipped Wong to the gold medal at the 2021 World Championships in Kitakyushu and Thursday's victory sees her become the first women to reclaim the world all-around crown after four years since her Russian compatriot Svetlana Khorkina in 2001. China's Zhang Qingying took the bronze medal with a score of 54.633. (Production: Conal Quinn)

