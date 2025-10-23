LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Melinkova crowned all-around champion in Jakarta

Melinkova crowned all-around champion in Jakarta

Melinkova crowned all-around champion in Jakarta
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 21:41:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Melinkova crowned all-around champion in Jakarta

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WOMEN'S ALL-ROUND COMPETITION AT THE GYMNASTICS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS IN JAKARTA RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: JAKARTA, INDONESIA (OCTOBER 23, 2025) (FIG – See restrictions before use) 1. GOLD MEDALLIST ANGELINA MELINKOVA'S (RUSSIA) VAULT ROUTINE 2. MELINKOVA'S UNEVEN BARS ROUTINE 3. MILINKOVA'S BALANCE BEAM ROUTINE 4. MELINKOVA'S FLOOR ROUTINE 5. SILVER MEDALLIST LEANNE WONG'S (UNITED STATES) VAULT ROUTINE 6. WONG'S UNEVEN BARS ROUTINE 7. WONG'S BALANCE BEAM ROUTINE 8. WONG'S FLOOR ROUTINE 9. BRONZE MEDALLIST ZHANG QINGYING (CHINA) VAULT ROUTINE 10. ZHANG'S UNEVEN BARS ROUTINE 11. ZHANG'S BALANCE BEAM ROUTINE 12. ZHANG'S FLOOR ROUTINE 13. MELINKOVA, WONG AND ZHANG POSING DURING MEDAL CEREMONY 14. GOLD MEDAL, MELINKOVA STORY: Russia's Angelina Melinkova won the women's all-around title at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta on Thursday (October 23).  The 25-year old four-time Olympic medallist edged out Leanne Wong in a close contest with a total score of 55.066 to the American's 54.966.  Melinkova previously pipped Wong to the gold medal at the 2021 World Championships in Kitakyushu and Thursday's victory sees her become the first women to reclaim the world all-around crown after four years since her Russian compatriot Svetlana Khorkina in 2001. China's Zhang Qingying took the bronze medal with a score of 54.633.   (Production: Conal Quinn)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 9:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

NBA's Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier among dozens arrested in illegal gambling probe

Melinkova crowned all-around champion in Jakarta

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 35): Goa Guardians qualify for semis after Delhi Toofans beat Kolkata Thunderbolts in five-set thriller

R Ashwin Asks Virat Kohli To Retire? Fans Go Wild Over Cryptic ‘Just Leave It’ Nike Post

Former boxer Mike Tyson in Kinshasha for anniversary of 'Rumble in the Jungle'

LATEST NEWS

US sanctions Russian oil majors over Ukraine, prompting jitters in India and China

Pawan Kalyan’s ‘They Call Him OG’ Hits This OTT Platform: When And Where To Watch

Two federal judges say use of AI led to errors in US court rulings

Starbucks workers union to begin voting on strike amid stalled contract talks

UPDATE 2-Hungary's Orban seeks to boost support, opposition holds rival rally on 1956 anniversary

Melinkova crowned all-around champion in Jakarta

UPDATE 2-Super Micro cuts first-quarter revenue forecast on delivery delays

Shashi Tharoor Slams Donald Trump, Tells Him To Refrain From Commenting On India’s Russian Oil Policy, ‘Shouldn’t Tell What India Will Do’

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

Honeywell lifts 2025 profit outlook despite Solstice spinoff, shares rise

Melinkova crowned all-around champion in Jakarta

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Melinkova crowned all-around champion in Jakarta

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Melinkova crowned all-around champion in Jakarta
Melinkova crowned all-around champion in Jakarta
Melinkova crowned all-around champion in Jakarta
Melinkova crowned all-around champion in Jakarta

QUICK LINKS