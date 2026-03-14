“Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi!” Kuldeep Yadav–Yuzvendra Chahal Bromance Lights up Haldi Ceremony Ahead of Mussoorie Wedding | Watch

The wedding celebrations of Kuldeep Yadav and his bride-to-be, Vanshika, are going on at full swing in Mussoorie after India’s crushing victory in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. On Friday, the spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is a great friend of Kuldeep Yadav, shared a well-wishing video in which he was seeing the bride and groom doing haldi. He is also seen giving haldi to the bride and groom and then posing with them for photos. He wrote on Instagram along with the video, “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi haiiiiii”.

Speaking to ANI, Chahal shared his enthusiasm for the festivities and his close bond with Kuldeep. “I am very excited for my brother’s marriage. I will dance a lot and enjoy,” he said with a smile, hinting at lively celebrations ahead. After winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title in Ahmedabad, Kuldeep is set to begin a new chapter in his personal life. The star Indian cricketer will marry his fiancée, Vanshika, on March 14, in the picturesque hill station of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The wedding is scheduled to take place at the Welcome Hotel, The Savoy. According to reports, the couple previously got engaged in a private ceremony held in Lucknow in June last year, an intimate event attended only by close family members.

Rinku Singh, T. Dilip and Yuzi Chahal enjoying and having fun with Kuldeep Yadav at his wedding in Mussoorie. Rinku and Yuzi in a fun mood. 😄 pic.twitter.com/ReOCVeXKRm — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) March 14, 2026





This upcoming wedding is also expected to be a strictly private affair. Several prominent cricket personalities are expected to attend the wedding festivities. Among those likely to be present are former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and current international players Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, along with other guests. It follows India’s dominant performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India secured the title by defeating New Zealand after posting a massive total of 255 runs, powered by half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson. New Zealand was subsequently bowled out for 159. Kuldeep Yadav’s Marriage Speaking to ANI after the win, Kuldeep expressed his pride in the team’s achievement. “It is an important victory. The tournament went very well for us, and we have been preparing for this for a long time,” he said. He also shared a heartfelt note for Sanju Samson, stating, “I have shared my cricketing journey with him since the Under-12s, and I am very happy to see him reap the rewards of his hard work over the years.”

For the wedding celebrations, a special Sufi music evening was arranged for the guests on Friday night at the Welcome Hotel The Savoy in Mussoorie. Sufi music legend Bismil, the celebrated singer of Sufi music, reached Jolly Grant Airport before the start of the festivities. He expressed his enthusiasm by mentioning that he has composed several shayaris dedicated to Kuldeep Yadav and is thrilled about his performance.

Rinku Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with their families at Kuldeep Yadav’s wedding event — UP cricketers together. pic.twitter.com/bjDRK6ur57 — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) March 13, 2026

Today I am going to perform. It will be quite a great moment. I am extremely excited for the wedding of my friend Kuldeep. I have always felt a connection with Uttarakhand, and my heart is filled with joy to be here, said Bismil.

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