Mexico vs USA Set For 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final: Date, Time, Venue & Ticket Details

The much awaited stage is finally set for a power pact encounter in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final as Mexico and the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) prepare for a titans’ clash.

After the chilling semifinal wins, both the sides have qualified for the championship game. Mexico advanced past Honduras with a tight game 1-0 victory, while Team USA earned their qualification with a narrow 2-1 win over Guatemala.

The highly covered final match will be held on Sunday, July 6, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, with kickoff at 7 p.m. ET. The fans and followers throughout North America and the world are eagerly looking forward to this legendary rivalry on one of the largest platforms in regional football.

Know How to Buy Tickets for the 2025 Gold Cup Final

So the tickets for the Gold Cup Final are available now, beginning at $190. Supporters who want to witness the spine chilling Mexico vs USA showdown live in NRG Stadium can buy tickets online today. With demand high and seating limited, buying tickets early is strongly advised.

Here are the details of 2025 Gold Cup Final Match Information:

Match: Mexico vs USA

Date: On Sunday, July 6, 2025

Time : 7:00 PM ET

Venue is NRG Stadium in Houston

Tickets price: From $190 (Available now)

The USA and Mexico are well going for hardened confrontations, and this final holds out the promise of another unforgettable page in their richly contested rivalry. With the Gold Cup title at stake, both teams will stop at nothing in pursuit of regional honor.

Fans and followers, don’t miss out on being a part of the excitement as two of CONCACAF’s greatest giants clash in the 2025 Gold Cup Final. Even if you’re supporting El Tri or the Stars and Stripes, it’s going to be a night of unforgettable football.

