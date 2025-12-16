MI Players Auction IPL 2026 LIVE: Mumbai Indians Might Target Quinton de Kock, Check Purse, Slots, Base Price, Complete Squad List

MI Players Auction IPL 2026 LIVE: Mumbai Indians had retained most of the players from the squad that reached Qualifier 2 of the playoffs earlier this year, marking a remarkable turnaround after losing four of their first five matches of the season. By holding on to their solid core and pulling off a couple of astute trades, bringing in Shardul Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants and Sherfane Rutherford from Gujarat Titans, the five-time champions appear well settled.

Hardik Panday-led side is likely to approach the auction with a calm, strategic mindset, with just five slots left to fill. Mumbai Indians are expected to prioritise smart, budget-friendly domestic options instead of entering expensive bidding battles for big-name players.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Retained Players

Mumbai Indians Retained Players include Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, AM Ghazanfar, Shardul Thakur (traded from Lucknow Super Giants), Sherfane Rutherford (traded from Gujarat Titans) and Mayank Markande (traded from Kolkata Knight Riders).

IPL Auction 2026: MI Remaining Purse

Mumbai Indians have a remaining purse of Rs 2.75 crore out of the total Rs 125 crore for the IPL Auction 2026.

IPL Auction 2026: MI Base Price

Base Price (INR) Number of Players ₹2.00 crore 40 ₹1.50 crore 9 ₹1.25 crore 4 ₹1.00 crore 17 ₹75 lakh 42 ₹50 lakh 4 ₹40 lakh 7 ₹30 lakh 227 Total 350

IPL Auction 2026: Full Squad

The IPL Auction 2026 is set to get underway shortly, with franchises gearing up to finalise their squads for the upcoming season. The MI squad lists will be confirmed once the auction begins.

IPL Auction 2026: MI Top Targets

Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock and Akash Madhwal are expected to be among the Mumbai Indians’ top targets at the IPL Auction 2026.

IPL Auction 2026: Time and Date

IPL Auction 2026 is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, December 16, in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The auction will begin at 2:30 PM IST. The IPL Auction 2026 live in India will be available for users on Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the auction live on the JioHotstar App.