Miami Dolphins’ Bayron Matos in Stable Condition After Being Airlifted To Hospital Following Training Camp Injury

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos had to be airlifted to a hospital after suffering an injury during the team’s first training camp practice on Wednesday, July 23. The Dolphins later confirmed that Matos is in stable condition, though they haven’t provided details on what exactly happened.

Bayron Matos Injury Halts Training Camp Momentarily

The injury took place late in the 90-minute session, just as things were wrapping up. Matos went down on the field and immediately drew concern. Medical staff rushed in, attending to him for over 10 minutes while teammates formed a circle around him, offering support and shielding the scene.

Shortly after, a helicopter landed on the field, and Matos was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. The team clarified that practice ended as originally scheduled and not because of the incident, as early camp days are typically shorter anyway.

Bayron Matos’ Unusual Journey to the NFL

Matos isn’t your typical NFL lineman. At 6-foot-7 and 334 pounds, he grew up in the Dominican Republic and originally made his mark in college basketball. He played for New Mexico and South Florida, averaging 3.4 points and 3.3 rebounds over 48 games.

It wasn’t until 2022 that Matos even tried football. His host family in Tennessee encouraged him to give it a shot, seeing his size and athletic ability. He walked on to the football team at USF, started out on the defensive side, and later moved to the offensive line. Despite limited game action, he flashed potential. During his pro day, he ran a 4.88-second 40-yard dash at 313 pounds—something that caught the attention of several NFL teams.

Dolphins Sign Matos Through International Program

The Dolphins brought Matos into the fold in 2024 through the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. That program allows teams to carry an extra international player who doesn’t count against the roster limit. Miami clearly liked what they saw and gave him a guaranteed contract worth $247,500—big money for an undrafted rookie.

At least 10 other teams were reportedly interested in him. He spent last year on the Dolphins’ practice squad and played in preseason games. Matos has said he wants to become “one of the best tackles to play in the NFL,” and the team has given him the space and support to chase that goal.

Dolphins Face More Injury Concerns Early in Camp

Matos was backing up starting linemen like Patrick Paul and Austin Jackson, working alongside depth pieces such as Larry Borom and Jackson Carman. With his injury, the Dolphins’ offensive line depth takes an early hit—just as camp begins to ramp up.

To make things worse, veteran cornerback Artie Burns also left the field during the same practice, limping off on crutches with a right leg injury. It’s not the kind of start Miami was hoping for, and coaches now have some early roster questions to address.

Team Focused on Matos’ Recovery

For now, the Dolphins are focused on making sure Matos gets the care he needs. The team has said they’ll share more updates as soon as they can. Everyone around the organization—and fans watching from afar—will be hoping to see Bayron Matos back on his feet and back on the field soon.

