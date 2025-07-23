LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Miami Dolphins' Artie Burns Suffers Knee Injury In Practice, Torn ACL Suspected

Miami Dolphins’ Artie Burns Suffers Knee Injury In Practice, Torn ACL Suspected

Miami Dolphins cornerback Artie Burns may have suffered a torn ACL during practice, putting his entire 2025 season at risk. After signing a one-year deal and hoping for a fresh start, the veteran was seen leaving on crutches. The Dolphins now face depth concerns in their secondary.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 23, 2025 23:44:06 IST

Training camps have kicked off across the NFL, but not every team is off to a smooth start. At the Miami Dolphins’ camp, veteran cornerback Artie Burns went down with a knee injury and was later seen on crutches. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there’s concern it might be a torn ACL—an injury that could end Burns’ 2025 season before it truly begins.

Artie Burns Injury Adds Pressure on Dolphins’ Cornerback Depth

After three years with the Seattle Seahawks, Burns had joined Miami on a one-year deal earlier this year, hoping to turn the page. But his history with injuries seems to have followed him. He spent most of the 2024 season off the field, sidelined on injured reserve and shuffled onto the practice squad.

Burns, 30, had seen limited action lately, playing only four games last year for Seattle. He was aiming for a rebound year in Miami, but if the ACL fears are confirmed, it may be another year lost to recovery.

“We at Seahawks Wire are hoping for the best, and that his injury is not as severe as initially reported.”

Dolphins Cornerback Plans Shaken by Artie Burns Setback

The Dolphins were already working with a thin group at cornerback. Now with Burns potentially out, Miami might be forced to look for help on the market. Reports from Wednesday’s practice stated that Burns left the field on crutches, an ominous sign ahead of his scheduled MRI.

Signed in March, Burns brought experience with 90 career games and 39 starts across three teams—Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Seattle. Losing a player of his resume this early could create serious gaps in the secondary.

Burns’ Absence Could Open Door for Younger Dolphins Corners

Burns was one of the few seasoned corners on the Dolphins roster. Kader Kohou, entering his fourth season, is expected to handle duties in the slot. For outside coverage, Miami might now have to rely on Storm Duck, 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith, or rookie Jason Marshall Jr., selected in the fifth round this year.

Burns, originally a first-round pick back in 2016, started 32 games during his stint with the Steelers and had 21 appearances with Seattle over the last three seasons. But despite the high hopes for a reset in Miami, the knee injury could once again keep him out of the action.

