San Antonio Spurs Add Veteran Sharpshooter Lindy Waters III on One-Year Deal

The San Antonio Spurs have signed veteran swingman Lindy Waters III to a one-year deal, adding depth to their wing rotation. Waters, a reliable three-point shooter with 156 games of NBA experience, joins the Spurs after stints with the Thunder, Warriors, and Pistons.

San Antonio Spurs have signed veteran swingman Lindy Waters III (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 23, 2025 20:52:13 IST

The San Antonio Spurs have reportedly signed veteran swingman Lindy Waters III to a one-year deal, shortly after inking Summer League standout David Jones-Garcia to a two-way contract. While financial terms haven’t been disclosed, the Spurs still have room within their USD 3.1 million mid-level exception and USD 5.1 million bi-annual exception, suggesting this is a standard National Basketball Association (NBA) deal, not a training camp flier. The signing brings the Spurs’ full roster to 14 players, with one more spot available for the upcoming season.

Native American Trailblazer and NBA Journeyman

Waters, a 6’6” shooting guard and small forward, is one of only three Native American players in the NBA, alongside Kyrie Irving and MarJon Beauchamp. A member of the Kiowa Tribe with Cherokee heritage, Waters played four years at Oklahoma State before beginning his pro career with the Enid Outlaws. He later joined the G League’s Oklahoma City Blue, eventually earning a two-way deal with the Thunder in 2022. That deal was upgraded to a full contract in 2023, and he went on to stints with the Warriors and Pistons—moving to Detroit as part of the Jimmy Butler trade.

What Waters Brings to San Antonio

Across 156 NBA games, Waters has built a reputation as a reliable perimeter threat, converting 36.6% of his three-point attempts—including over 37% in three of four seasons. Last year, he averaged 5.5 points in 17.2 minutes across 38 games for Golden State but saw reduced minutes in Detroit. While the Spurs have promising wings like Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, and Devin Vassell, Waters’ veteran presence and floor-spacing could prove valuable as a plug-and-play shooting option off the bench.

Depth and Flexibility Going Forward

With this signing, San Antonio edges closer to a full roster, now at 14 main contracts with two-way flexibility. Lindy Waters’ addition offers the Spurs a low-risk, high-utility option—particularly if injuries test their depth during the regular season.

