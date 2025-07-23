Home > Sports > Venus Williams Makes History at 45 with Stunning Comeback Win in Washington

Venus Williams Makes History at 45 with Stunning Comeback Win in Washington

At 45, Venus Williams made a historic comeback, winning her first singles match in 16 months at the Mubadala Citi DC Open. She defeated World No. 35 Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4 and became the oldest woman to win a WTA match since Martina Navratilova in 2004. Venus also won a doubles match the day before.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 23, 2025 20:32:55 IST

Venus Williams made a triumphant return to singles tennis at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, defeating 23-year-old Peyton Stearns 6–3, 6–4 on Tuesday (July 22). The former World No. 1 secured her first tour-level singles win in nearly two years, needing just 1 hour and 37 minutes to seal the match. At 45, she became the oldest woman to win a WTA match since Martina Navratilova in 2004, and the oldest player to win a singles match at tour level in 21 years. This was also her first singles victory since beating then-World No. 16 Veronika Kudermetova in Cincinnati in 2023.

First Singles Win in 16 Months

Venus Williams who is seven-time Grand Slam women’s singles champion and is already the oldest active player on tour, returned to action after a 16-month singles break and made an instant impact. The DC crowd—which included NBA superstar Kevin Durant—witnessed a vintage Venus performance filled with grit and poise. A day earlier, she partnered with Hailey Baptiste in women’s doubles, securing a 6–3, 6–1 win over Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue in her first doubles match in three years.

Post-match, Venus joked, “I’m just trying to figure out how many wins will it take before I’m off COBRA… I gotta just keep winning until my insurance kicks back in.” Despite her humor, she acknowledged the emotional weight of the win, calling it “a beautiful night” shared with friends, family, and adoring fans.

Next Challenge: Magdalena Fręch

Up next for Venus is world No. 24 Magdalena Fręch, who advanced with a straight-set win over qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva. While the road ahead is tough, Venus has already proved she remains a formidable force on the court. Nicknamed “the queen of comebacks,” she continues to inspire generations by rewriting what’s possible at 45.

A Comeback Fueled by Passion

Venus credits her return to passion, not pressure. With power, precision, and persistence still in her game, she may be in for a deeper run at the DC Open.

Venus Williams Makes History at 45 with Stunning Comeback Win in Washington

