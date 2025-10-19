Mike Tyson visits Congo, speaks on historic Ali-Foreman fight

VIDEO SHOWS: BOXER MIKE TYSON ATTENDING PRESS CONFERENCE IN DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO SHOWS: KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO (OCTOBER 18, 2025) (REUTERS – Access All) 1. BOXER MIKE TYSON AND ENTOURAGE ENTERING PRESS CONFERENCE ROOM 2. TYSON TAKING SEAT AT TABLE AT FRONT OF PRESS CONFERENCE ROOM 3. TYSON AND OTHERS SEATED AT TABLE 4. TYSON LISTENING 5. VARIOUS OF JOURNALISTS IN AUDIENCE 6. TYSON LISTENING 7. TYSON SITTING AT TABLE 8. MEDIA TAKING PICTURES 9. AUDIENCE APPLAUDING 10. (SOUNDBITE) (English) BOXER, MIKE TYSON, SAYING: "You know, I understood what he said. Number one, it's a historical stadium. I would love to be a part of it. It's a historical point of view. I would love to be in the same room that Ali and Foreman was in. Yeah, I would like to do it, that'd be amazing." 11. AUDIENCE FILMING PRESS CONFERENCE 12. (SOUNDBITE) (English) BOXER, MIKE TYSON, SAYING: "Well, the fact that it's called Ali-Foreman Stadium, it speaks for itself. It was a wonderful fight. Ali was successful and it will last in the memories forever. I was nine years old when that happened and I remember when that fight took place. I remember the excitement of it. " 13. SLIDE ON PROJECTOR SHOWING LOGOS FOR 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS OF MUHAMMAD ALI AND GEORGE FOREMAN FIGHT STORY: Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson arrived in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Saturday (October 18th) to participate in ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations of the legendary "Rumble in the Jungle" fight between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman. Tyson, who is considered one of Ali's spiritual successors, held a press conference at the newly renamed Ali-Foreman Stadium, formerly known as Stade Tata Raphaël. The event is part of a month-long celebration organized by DIVO International, with support from the Congolese government and the U.S. Embassy in the DRC. During the press conference, Tyson expressed his enthusiasm for being part of the historic event, stating his desire to be in the same venue where Ali and Foreman fought. He reminisced about the excitement surrounding the original fight, which took place when he was nine years old. The anniversary celebrations, which will culminate on October 30th with the official renaming of the stadium, include various cultural and sporting events. (Production: Benoit Nyemba, Cooper Inveen)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)