Minerva Public School advances to Under-17 Subroto Cup knockouts

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 22:00:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Minerva Public School of Chandigarh has been the biggest attraction so far in the 64th Under-17 Subroto Cup Football Tournament. The team won all four matches in the group stage, scoring 25 goals and conceding none. This impressive performance secured Minerva a place in the knockout stage. They are representing CISCE in this tournament.

The final group match saw a 5-0 victory over NCC. Raj scored the lead in the very first minute and added the second goal in the 15th minute. Chetan (18th minute) and Azam (20th minute) then made the score 4-0. In the second half of the match, Theyyam (63rd minute) scored the fifth goal to seal the victory for Minerva Public School.

Twenty-five goals in four matches and all clean sheets are a testament to Minerva’s offensive strength and strong defence. Having excelled in overseas tournaments (Gothia Cup, Dana Cup, Norway Cup), Minerva’s academy has produced over 240 international players for India, including 14 for the senior team.

Now, Minerva Public School has become a strong contender for the title in the knockout stages. This team will be a tough nut to crack. Minerva Public School maintains a 100 per cent winning record. Previously, they also won the Under-15 Subroto Cup. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: dana-cupGothia CupMinerva Academyminerva-public-schoolnorway-cupsubroto-cupunder-17-subroto-cup

QUICK LINKS