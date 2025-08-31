Mohammed Shami’s Duleep Trophy Return Cut Short By Fitness Trouble

Mohammed Shami’s highly awaited comeback to red-ball cricket has become a turbulent journey during the 2025 Duleep Trophy, leaving fans with questions about his fitness and future in the game. After a long break due to an ankle surgery, followed by a knee injury, Shami’s return was expected to be fruitful, he was named in Bengal’s probables and passed a fitness test to be a part of the zonal format tournament.

Mohammed Shami so far in Duleep Trophy 2025

In the return match between East Zone and North Zone, Shami was off beat. He gave up 100 runs in an innings over 23 overs, for the solitary wicket, at an economy of 4.34, not at all commensurate with his pedigree. Shami’s spell after lunch started badly, but he got a grip on it as he bowled tight overs and dipping delivery variations that tested the batsmen but no wickets came his way. Shami’s performance was also a poor display of his lack of form as other players were able to make contributions worthy of the Magdeburg Cup and Ayush Badoni’s unbeaten 204 blitz against West Zone took the North Zone to the Duleep Trophy Semi Finals, but his was one that was worthy of the Duleep Duty rather than the Duleep Cup.

Mohammed Shami using Duleep Trophy 2025 as a warm up?

Though only 35 years old Shami is dedicated and is resolute about taking his game to the next level. He has a goal in mind and that is the 2027 World Cup, and does not shy away from putting in the work to earn that chance. After this game though, he has work to do. Shami will have to improve his pace, his endurance, and consistency before he can again represent the country in Test matches. Shami still uses the Duleep Trophy to demonstrate his readiness. While he just passed the stringent Bronco fitness class that he took recently, that doesn’t necessarily translate into performance under pressure. The way back could be longer than expected, but the veteran pacer does not seem disheartened.

