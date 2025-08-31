LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Mohammed Shami’s Duleep Trophy Return Cut Short By Fitness Trouble

Mohammed Shami’s Duleep Trophy Return Cut Short By Fitness Trouble

The long awaited 2025 Duleep Trophy entry of Mohammed Shami into red ball cricket has not gone as planned, leading to more conjecture over his form and fitness. The seasoned pacer only managed to claim one wicket against North Zone after giving up 100 runs from 23 overs for East Zone following recovery from ankle surgery and a knee injury.

There is no hope for Shami's return to the professional ranks after this outing, as it appears he will need to put in more time and effort to make this happen. (Image Credit: ANI/ICC)
There is no hope for Shami's return to the professional ranks after this outing, as it appears he will need to put in more time and effort to make this happen. (Image Credit: ANI/ICC)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 31, 2025 17:01:50 IST

Mohammed Shami’s highly awaited comeback to red-ball cricket has become a turbulent journey during the 2025 Duleep Trophy, leaving fans with questions about his fitness and future in the game. After a long break due to an ankle surgery, followed by a knee injury, Shami’s return was expected to be fruitful, he was named in Bengal’s probables and passed a fitness test to be a part of the zonal format tournament.

Mohammed Shami so far in Duleep Trophy 2025

In the return match between East Zone and North Zone, Shami was off beat. He gave up 100 runs in an innings over 23 overs, for the solitary wicket, at an economy of 4.34, not at all commensurate with his pedigree. Shami’s spell after lunch started badly, but he got a grip on it as he bowled tight overs and dipping delivery variations that tested the batsmen but no wickets came his way. Shami’s performance was also a poor display of his lack of form as other players were able to make contributions worthy of the Magdeburg Cup and Ayush Badoni’s unbeaten 204 blitz against West Zone took the North Zone to the Duleep Trophy Semi Finals, but his was one that was worthy of the Duleep Duty rather than the Duleep Cup. 

Mohammed Shami using Duleep Trophy 2025 as a warm up?

Though only 35 years old Shami is dedicated and is resolute about taking his game to the next level. He has a goal in mind and that is the 2027 World Cup, and does not shy away from putting in the work to earn that chance. After this game though, he has work to do. Shami will have to improve his pace, his endurance, and consistency before he can again represent the country in Test matches. Shami still uses the Duleep Trophy to demonstrate his readiness. While he just passed the stringent Bronco fitness class that he took recently, that doesn’t necessarily translate into performance under pressure. The way back could be longer than expected, but the veteran pacer does not seem disheartened.

Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Social Media Drama Around India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection

Tags: Duleep TrophyDuleep Trophy 2025Mohammed ShamiMohammed Shami Injury

RELATED News

‘Lionel Messi Deserves Right To Choose Retirement’, Declares Lionel Scaloni
Sanju Samson vs Jitesh Sharma: Two Strong Players, One Keeper Slot
Australia Series Dreams Shattered: Former RCB Star and Punjab Kings Player Fails Yo-Yo Test
‘Shocking Exit’, Team India Spinner Slams Out At The Right Time For Retirement
This Auction Will Influence South African T20 Talent’s Future, Check For More Details

LATEST NEWS

Ukrainian Children Begin School In Underground Bunkers To Escape Russian Strikes
Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
Mohammed Shami’s Duleep Trophy Return Cut Short By Fitness Trouble

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mohammed Shami’s Duleep Trophy Return Cut Short By Fitness Trouble

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mohammed Shami’s Duleep Trophy Return Cut Short By Fitness Trouble
Mohammed Shami’s Duleep Trophy Return Cut Short By Fitness Trouble
Mohammed Shami’s Duleep Trophy Return Cut Short By Fitness Trouble
Mohammed Shami’s Duleep Trophy Return Cut Short By Fitness Trouble

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?