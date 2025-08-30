Mohammed Shami’s Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan Fuels Controversy With ‘Pagal Awara Kutto…’ Post After He Denies Regretting Marriage

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is again in the headlines of his personal life, this time owing to a scathing retaliation of his estranged wife Hasin Jahan. After the recent interview with the cricketer, Jahan made a vague comment on Instagram, which implied that she had been tried to intimidate, but never succumbed to fear.

Hasin Jahan’s Strong Social Media Statement

Jahan in her post remembered the year 2018 when she had filed an FIR against Shami and his family at Jadavpur police station. She claimed that they had battered her and also claimed that the cricketer had been engaging in match-fixing. Her most recent letter indicates that she still stands firm in every odds.

“Pagal awara Kutto se darna hota mujhe, to 2018 me hi dar jaati. Jitna chahe jor lagale mujhe darane ki, jhukane ki, barbad karne ki mai Allah ke karam se aur mazboot aur mazboot bante jaungi inshallah. (If I were to be afraid of mad dogs, I would have gotten scared in 2018 itself. Try as hard as you want to scare me, ruin me, but with Allah’s grace, I will only get stronger.),” Jahan shared in her Instagram post.

Mohammed Shami on His Past and Regrets

The post by Jahan came soon after Mohammed Shami talked about his personal life in an open interview. Shami talked candidly and it became obvious that he did not want to dwell on earlier controversies and preferred to concentrate on his career as a cricketer rather than be taken back to the controversies of the past.

When asked about regrets, Shami firmly stated, “Leave that. I never regret the past. What’s gone is gone. I don’t want to blame anyone, including myself. I want to focus on my cricket. I don’t need these controversies.” His utterances were a hint of him wanting to go on without being pulled into the drama.

Marriage, Separation, and Ongoing Disputes

In 2014 Shami married Hasin Jahan, but the marriage became sour after only four years. The two have lived apart since 2018 and are fighting a nasty divorce. Their fights are always in the news and Jahan has constantly accused the cricketer of being abusive and untruthful.

In the past, she accused Shami of being a womaniser who was not responsible in educating her daughter. She had charged him with giving girlfriends more preference than the future of his child. These accusations further increased the attention the citizens had on the current struggle between the two.

Controversy Continues Around Mohammed Shami

Although Mohammed Shami has developed a habit of focusing on the sport, his name continues to get mired in personal scandals. The recent post of Hasin Jahan has once more brought their rocky relationship into the limelight and it turns out that the legal and emotional battle is not yet over.

As Jahan does not want to give up and Shami prefers not to comment on what she says, the situation is strained. As the cricketer focuses on his ambitions in the field, the social media feedbacks by his former wife make sure that this saga remains in the limelight.

