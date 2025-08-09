LIVE TV
Mohammed Siraj Wins Hearts, Not Rumors: Rakhi Moment With Zanai Bhosle Goes Viral

Mohammed Siraj spent a heartwarming Raksha Bandhan with one of Zanai Bhosle, the granddaughter of popular singer Asha Bhosle, as she tied a rakhi on to his wrist. The adorable video cleared any innuendo on their relationship, as both of them explained that they are brother and sister.

The caring caption by Zanai and repost by Siraj were part of their family love which garnered massive love by the fans.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 9, 2025 23:27:24 IST

Breaking hearts and bowling them over this Raksha Bandhan, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj went to give a lovely sibling moment with Zanai Bhosle, the granddaughter of the famous singer Asha Bhosle. The video in which Zanai ties a rakhi on the wrist of Siraj has been met with acute popularity on social media and has captured the mood of the festival and sent a wave of adoration among followers.

Crashed all the rumors

The cute video did not only find its way into the eyes of people, but killed rumors. Following speculative rumors about their dating on the Internet, both of them quickly settled the situation by explaining that the fellow developed a close friendship between them, which they call a brother sister relationship. The words which were inserted in the caption posted by Zanai; happy Rakhi. The message read as could not ask for better, and the forward by Siraj was of like nature where he showed the warmth of a family.

Social platforms showed that the gesture of the two resonated a lot. The fans got excited and the moment looked particularly special with Indian wicket keeper batter Rishabh Pant reacting to the post with a love icon, which makes the moment even more lovable.

In addition to this celebratory scene, the scene expressed a different aspect of Siraj out of pitch. He was known as an aggressive bowler who crashed like a bull so much so that he took a gentler and closer moment that really hit home with the fans. In the case of Zanai, she enjoyed the festival on the occasion of spending time with someone very special in her life as a brother.

Tags: Cricket newsMohammed SirajRakhi 2025Zanai Bhosle

