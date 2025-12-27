LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Deportation alumni BNS drug Bollywood 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail Deportation alumni BNS drug Bollywood 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail Deportation alumni BNS drug Bollywood 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail Deportation alumni BNS drug Bollywood 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Deportation alumni BNS drug Bollywood 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail Deportation alumni BNS drug Bollywood 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail Deportation alumni BNS drug Bollywood 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail Deportation alumni BNS drug Bollywood 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Moment I Never Imagined…’: Virat Kohli Signs Ball For Gujarat Bowler Who Dismissed Him In Vijay Hazare Trophy

‘Moment I Never Imagined…’: Virat Kohli Signs Ball For Gujarat Bowler Who Dismissed Him In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vishal Jayswal picked up the wicket of Virat Kohli during the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture between Delhi and Gujarat

Vishal Jayswal With Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)
Vishal Jayswal With Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 27, 2025 12:26:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Moment I Never Imagined…’: Virat Kohli Signs Ball For Gujarat Bowler Who Dismissed Him In Vijay Hazare Trophy

You Might Be Interested In

India star batter Virat Kohli has been on song in List cricket after he struck his sixth 50+ score on the trot. Kohli who returned to Vijay Hazare Trophy to play for Delhi hammered a hundred to begin the proceedings in the first match against Andhra and then scored a brisk 77 off 61 against Gujarat in the next one.

The right-handed batter looked in fine touch in the second fixture as well but a brilliant delivery from left-arm spinner Vishal Jayswal got him stumped. Kohli stepped out of the crease while trying to take on the bowler but the ball spun away from him after pitching and the rest was done by wicket-keeper Urvil Patel.

You Might Be Interested In

Jayswal later took to social media and posted, “From watching him dominate world cricket to sharing the same field and taking his wicket is a moment I never imagined would turn into reality. Getting the wicket of Virat Bhai is something I’ll cherish forever. Just grateful for the opportunity, the journey, and everything this beautiful game has given me.”





Kohli had left Bengaluru on Friday but there are reports that suggest he might play one more game for Delhi in the tournament. The flamboyant Indian batter has been in sublime form. He began his brilliant run against Australia in the third ODI after scoring a fifty away from home and then followed it up with two consecutive hundreds against South Africa at home. 

Kohli concluded the three-match ODI series against the Proteas with a stunning fifty and then carried his form in Vijay Hazare Trophy as well. The former Indian skipper is likely to be in action against New Zealand in January at home. 

Also Read: How Much Did Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Earn by Playing In The Vijay Hazare Trophy? 

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 12:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: CricketDelhi vs GUjaratVijay Hazare Trophyvirat kohli’Vishal Jayswal

RELATED News

‘Something To Be Happy About’: Gukesh After Finishing World Rapid Championship Day 1 In Joint Lead With Magnus Carlsen

MS Dhoni Arrives At Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse For Actor’s Birthday Bash | WATCH

History Made! Harmanpreet Kaur Surpasses Meg Lanning To Become Women’s T20I’s Most Successful Captain As India Clinch Series

Manchester United Move Up The Premier League Table After 1-0 Win Over Newcastle With Patrick Dorgu’s Incredible Opener

From Anil Kumble To Shane Warne: Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 450 Test Wickets

LATEST NEWS

Gold and Silver Price Today on 27 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Why Saudi Arabia Deported More Indians Than The US In 2025 ? Explained

‘Moment I Never Imagined…’: Virat Kohli Signs Ball For Gujarat Bowler Who Dismissed Him In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash Video Goes Viral: Sweet Moment With Father Salim Khan At Panvel Farmhouse

Russia Launches Massive Missile Attack on Ukraine’s Capital Kyiv Before Trump-Zelensky Meeting, Countrywide Alert Issued

Bangladesh In Spotlight Again: Mob Violence Halts Rockstar James’ Concert, Turning Rock Night into Riot; Here’s What Actually Happened

“I Was Running Out of My Asthma Inhaler”: How Stranger Redditor’s Act of Kindness for 19-Year-Old Blew the Internet’s Mind

Who Is Jeetesh Sisodia? Udaipur IT CEO Accused in Shocking Gang Rape Case Alongside Woman Executive Shilpa Sirohi

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Amaal Mallik Finally Breaks Silence On Mystery Girl, Hints At Truth: ‘Show ki Wajah…’

Even As Dollar Softens, MUFG Sees Rupee Strain From CAD, FDI Headwinds

‘Moment I Never Imagined…’: Virat Kohli Signs Ball For Gujarat Bowler Who Dismissed Him In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Moment I Never Imagined…’: Virat Kohli Signs Ball For Gujarat Bowler Who Dismissed Him In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Moment I Never Imagined…’: Virat Kohli Signs Ball For Gujarat Bowler Who Dismissed Him In Vijay Hazare Trophy
‘Moment I Never Imagined…’: Virat Kohli Signs Ball For Gujarat Bowler Who Dismissed Him In Vijay Hazare Trophy
‘Moment I Never Imagined…’: Virat Kohli Signs Ball For Gujarat Bowler Who Dismissed Him In Vijay Hazare Trophy
‘Moment I Never Imagined…’: Virat Kohli Signs Ball For Gujarat Bowler Who Dismissed Him In Vijay Hazare Trophy

QUICK LINKS