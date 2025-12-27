‘Moment I Never Imagined…’: Virat Kohli Signs Ball For Gujarat Bowler Who Dismissed Him In Vijay Hazare Trophy

India star batter Virat Kohli has been on song in List cricket after he struck his sixth 50+ score on the trot. Kohli who returned to Vijay Hazare Trophy to play for Delhi hammered a hundred to begin the proceedings in the first match against Andhra and then scored a brisk 77 off 61 against Gujarat in the next one.

The right-handed batter looked in fine touch in the second fixture as well but a brilliant delivery from left-arm spinner Vishal Jayswal got him stumped. Kohli stepped out of the crease while trying to take on the bowler but the ball spun away from him after pitching and the rest was done by wicket-keeper Urvil Patel.

Jayswal later took to social media and posted, “From watching him dominate world cricket to sharing the same field and taking his wicket is a moment I never imagined would turn into reality. Getting the wicket of Virat Bhai is something I’ll cherish forever. Just grateful for the opportunity, the journey, and everything this beautiful game has given me.”













Kohli had left Bengaluru on Friday but there are reports that suggest he might play one more game for Delhi in the tournament. The flamboyant Indian batter has been in sublime form. He began his brilliant run against Australia in the third ODI after scoring a fifty away from home and then followed it up with two consecutive hundreds against South Africa at home.

Kohli concluded the three-match ODI series against the Proteas with a stunning fifty and then carried his form in Vijay Hazare Trophy as well. The former Indian skipper is likely to be in action against New Zealand in January at home.

