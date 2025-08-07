More Than Just A Reschedule Of Indian Super League? AIFF President Speaks

As the Indian Super league (ISL) saga continues to spiral out of control the All India Football Federation (AIFF) called an immediate meeting on August 7, 2025, in New Delhi where CEOs of eight ISL clubs range from Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, FC Goa, and many more will be present to discuss the future of ISL that hangs in the balance as per reports.

About the meeting

The meeting is caused by the slow progress in renewing the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) which is due to expire in December 2025. AIFF is still prohibited to renegotiate until the case of draft constitution reaches its ruling bySupreme Court. In the meantime, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), organizers of the ISL have already put the 2025/26 season on hold on grounds of legal indistinguishability.

The concept of no communication has proved to be a concern of alarm by clubs as they raise that the lack of clarity has begun to eat what is structurally vitrified.

This interference has actual effects. To give an example, Bengaluru FC, whose operations were put on hold, have cut pay of first team players and personnel such as marquee star Sunil Chhetri.

These are measures that highlight the necessity to make the break in the impasse.

Despite the doubt, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey has once again expressed that the ISL will be held this season though there might be a delay to the start.

With the August 7 summit being planned by clubs and officials, the whole Indian footballing ecosystem composed of players, coaches and staff, and fans await some clarity. The future of the football game is a major concern involving the top football league in the country with its outcome creating the future of this season, at least that is what the question of the future is regarding the country to play the game.

