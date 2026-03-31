“MS Dhoni Doesn’t Pick Up My Calls”: Ravindra Jadeja Reveals ‘No Contact’ With Thala After CSK vs RR Clash in IPL 2026

IPL 2026 CSK vs RR: Seeing Ravindra Jadeja play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a team other than the Chennai Super Kings was a strange sight for cricket fans. This season, Jadeja is donning a new jersey after being picked up by the Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural IPL champions, in a high-profile trade deal during the IPL 2026 mini-auction involving a CSK-RR swap with Sanju Samson.

However, this is not the first time the 37-year-old all-rounder has represented RR. Back in 2008 and 2009, Jadeja played for the Rajasthan Royals under the captaincy of Australian legend Shane Warne. After missing the 2010 season due to a ban, he went on to play for the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala. Later, in 2016 and 2017, he was part of the now-defunct franchise Gujarat Lions.

But nothing compares to the sight of Jadeja going up against CSK — a franchise he represented for over a decade, giving his blood, sweat and 13 years of service from 2012 to 2025 (excluding the two-year suspension period). He was a key figure in CSK’s IPL title-winning campaigns in 2018, 2021 and 2023, contributing significantly with both bat and ball.

Fondly known as ‘Sir’ Jadeja — a nickname given by MS Dhoni — he also captained CSK in IPL 2022. Appointed ahead of the season, he stepped down midway on April 30 after leading the team in eight matches (two wins, six losses), handing the captaincy back to Dhoni. In the IPL 2026 clash against CSK, Jadeja impressed with the ball for the Rajasthan Royals, picking up 2/18, including the wickets of Sarfaraz Khan and former CSK teammate Shivam Dube. While he did not get a chance to bat, RR dominated the match, thrashing CSK by eight wickets with 47 balls to spare, underlining their superiority on the day.

Jadeja’s Emotional Bond With MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina

The emotional aspect of the encounter was palpable. Jadeja admitted that facing his former team felt strange, especially since he has not spoken to MS Dhoni or other CSK legends like Suresh Raina since his move. “Mahi bhai keeps his phone off, but whenever I meet him,

Raina bhai, and Anil Kumble bhai, I will speak to all of them,” Jadeja said during an interaction with JioHotstar’s ‘Google Search AI Mode Match Centre’.

🚨 JADEJA-DHONI RELATIONSHIP OVER? 🚨 Ravindra Jadeja said – “I haven’t spoken to Mahi Bhai at all. He keeps his phone switched off anyway! I’ve moved to RR now, and it was emotional to play against CSK, but there has been no conversation with Dhoni.” 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QaRtExyD22 — Sam (@Cricsam01) March 31, 2026

Ravindra Jadeja’s Homecoming at Rajasthan Royals

Despite the emotional transition, Jadeja emphasised that joining the Rajasthan Royals was part of his professional journey. He focused on integrating with the new team, learning from the younger players, and sharing his wealth of experience. The all-rounder also reflected fondly on the franchise he first joined after the Under-19 World Cup, acknowledging the memories and growth he experienced there. While the match served as a reminder of loyalty and legacy, it also highlighted the IPL’s nature—where players switch franchises, loyalties are tested, and every new team becomes home for a new chapter in their careers.

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