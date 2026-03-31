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Home > Sports News > Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Indian Premier League Match Free on TV and Online In India

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Indian Premier League Match Free on TV and Online In India

Check out the Free Live Streaming and Telecast details of the PBKS vs GT IPL match in India. Where to watch the showdown at the New PCA Stadium

IPL: PBKS vs GT (Image Credits :X)
IPL: PBKS vs GT (Image Credits :X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 31, 2026 15:36:28 IST

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Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Indian Premier League Match Free on TV and Online In India

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill. Two IPL heavyweights. Iyer led two teams to the final in the last two years, one of which he won. Gill is the top IPL run-scorer since 2020 season, and he also led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to the knockouts last year, having won the title with them in 2022 and as a batter, helped them reach the final in 2023.

In IPL 2025, Iyer made 604 runs at a strike rate of 175. Gill, on the other hand, scored 650 at 155.87. Still, both of them have been in the T20 wilderness during the intervening period.

Gill was edged out of India’s T20I plans by the faster scorers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, and even Ishan Kishan, who came from the cold. He featured in 15 T20Is after IPL 2025 but was out of form, failing to make a single half-century. Iyer hasn’t played a single T20 match since the IPL 2025 final due to injuries and also because of a lack of opportunity in India’s middle order.

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Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL: Streaming Details

When will the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match take place?

The match will be held on Tuesday,  March 31, 2026.

When will the Punjab Kings vs. the Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match start?

The match starts at 7:30 pm IST, with the toss at 7:00 pm IST on the 31st of March.

Where will the Punjab Kings vs. the Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match be played?

The match will be played at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh

Where to Watch Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Match In India?

The Match will be Live on Star Sports and Jio hotstar. Note that the IPL is Free on Jio Hotstar Subscriptions.

PBKS vs GT Squads

Punjab Kings  Squad

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Harprett Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey and Vishal Nishad.

Gujarat Titans Squad

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Tom Banton, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Kulwant Khejroliya and Rashid Khan.

Also Read: ISU vs PSZ PSL 2026: Lahore Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H, and Squads

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Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Indian Premier League Match Free on TV and Online In India
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Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Indian Premier League Match Free on TV and Online In India
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