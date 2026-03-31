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Home > Sports News > ISU vs PSZ PSL 2026: Lahore Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H, and Squads

ISU vs PSZ PSL 2026: Lahore Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H, and Squads

Peshawar Zalmi began PSL 2026 with a win under Babar Azam, while Islamabad United lost their opener. The ISU vs PSZ clash promises an exciting contest at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, with the weather Report, head-to-head and Pitch Report

PSL 2026: IU vs PZ
PSL 2026: IU vs PZ

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 31, 2026 14:12:26 IST

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ISU vs PSZ PSL 2026: Lahore Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H, and Squads

Peshawar Zalmi got off to a great start in their PSL 2026 campaign by winning an outstanding game under the guidance of Babar Azam. On the other hand, Islamabad United, which happens to be the strongest team of the event, had an unfortunate start as they got defeated in the very first match.

The ISU vs PSZ match will be an excellent fireworks show between two former PSL champions. Islamabad United stands as one of the most successful teams in the league’s history and has grabbed the title three times. They won the first edition of the tournament in 2016, and after that, they secured the championship in 2018 and 2024. As for Peshawar Zalmi, they are one of the teams that have been very successful throughout the competitions, as they have played the final more times than any other team. Still, even though they have been in the final quite often, they have won the championship only on one occasion.

ISU vs PSZ Head-to-Head Record

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi have shared an intense rivalry over the years in the Pakistan Super League. Both teams have been evenly matched, registering an equal number of wins against each other, highlighting how closely contested their encounters have been.

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Head-to-Head Stats (PSL):

  • Matches Played: 27
  • Islamabad United Wins: 13
  • Peshawar Zalmi Wins: 13
  • No Result: 1
  • Tied: 0

Last 5 Matches:

  • Islamabad United Wins: 3
  • Peshawar Zalmi Wins: 2

ISU vs PSZ: Last 5 Match Results

  • Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets – PSL 2025, Match 22 (May 2, 2025)
  • Islamabad United won by 102 runs – PSL 2025, Match 5 (April 14, 2025)
  • Islamabad United won by 5 wickets – PSL 2024, Eliminator 2 (March 16, 2024)
  • Islamabad United won by 29 runs – PSL 2024, Match 20 (March 4, 2024)
  • Peshawar Zalmi won by 8 runs – PSL 2024, Match 13 (February 26, 2024)

ISU vs PSZ Pitch Report

The match is set to be played at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Traditionally, the surface here offers a balanced contest. While the pitch provides good bounce that supports stroke play, batters often need to settle in before accelerating.

Recent matches suggest that neither seamers nor spinners receive significant assistance from the surface. Despite being considered a decent batting track, it is not entirely flat, meaning runs must be earned through disciplined batting.

ISU vs PSZ Weather Report

Weather conditions in Lahore have remained stable, with clear skies and warm temperatures during the day. The heat has had a slight impact on pitch conditions, but evenings are expected to be cooler, ensuring comfortable playing conditions.

Importantly, there is no forecast of rain or heavy cloud cover, meaning the match is unlikely to face any weather interruptions.

ISU vs PSZ: Squads

Islamabad United Squad: Devon Conway (w), Andries Gous, Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Sameer Minhas, Shadab Khan (c), Sameen Gul, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohsin Riaz, Dipendra Singh Airee, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Richard Gleeson, Shamar Joseph, Chris Green, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Faiq, and Hamza Sajjad.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Mohammad Haris (w), Babar Azam (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem, Aaron Hardie, Brian Bennett, Mirza Tahir Baig, Aamer Jamal, Khalid Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abdul Subhan, Abdul Samad, Michael Bracewell, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Ali Raza, Kashif Ali, Farhan Yousaf

Also Read:  Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL: Live Streaming in India, Squads and Predicted XIs

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ISU vs PSZ PSL 2026: Lahore Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H, and Squads

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ISU vs PSZ PSL 2026: Lahore Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H, and Squads
ISU vs PSZ PSL 2026: Lahore Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H, and Squads
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