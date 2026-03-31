Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL: Live Streaming in India, Squads and Predicted XIs

Peshawar Zalmi impressively began their PSL 2026 campaign, registering a convincing victory under the leadership of Babar Azam. In contrast, Islamabad United—one of the league’s most dynamic sides—had a disappointing start, suffering a loss in their opening match.

As these two former champions gear up to face each other, fans can look forward to an exciting clash packed with high-quality cricket. Islamabad United have established themselves as one of the most successful teams in PSL history, having won the title three times. They clinched their first championship in the inaugural 2016 season and added two more trophies in 2018 and 2024.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi have been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament, reaching the final more often than any other side. However, despite their frequent appearances in the summit clash, they have secured the title only once.

PESHAWAR ZALMI

VS

ISLAMABAD UNITED -One of the most underrated rivalry 🔥#PZvIU pic.twitter.com/8D8Q79wHdF — Zain (@am27852) March 30, 2026

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL: Streaming Details

When will the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match take place?

The match will be held on March 31, 2026.

When will the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match start?

The match starts at 7:30 pm IST, with the toss at 7:00 pm IST on Tuesday, the 31st of March.

Where will the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match be played?

The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Where to watch the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 Match in India?

There is no live Streaming of this Match in India.

ISL vs PES Full Squads:

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Salman Irshad, Andries Gous, Devon Conway, Faheem Ashraf, Mehran Mumtaz, Max Bryant, Mark Chapman, Nisar Ahmed, Mir Hamza Sajjad, Sameen Gul, Sameer Minhas, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Dipendra Singh Airee, Mohammad Faiq, Mohammad Salman Mirza.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Sufyan Moqim, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Aaron Hardie, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Khalid Usman, Mohammad Haris, Abdul Subhan, James Vince, Michael Bracewell, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mirza Tahir Baig, Kashif Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Farhan Yousuf, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Brian Bennett

ISL vs PES Predicted Playing XIs for PSL 2026

Islamabad United: Sameer Minhas, Andries Gous (wk), Devon Conway, Shadab Khan (c), Mark Chapman, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Salman Mirza, Salman Irshad.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Md. Haris, Aaron Hardie, Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousaf, Michael Bracewell, Aamer Jamal, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, Shahnawaz Dahani.

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