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Home > Sports News > Fact Check: Is Lionel Messi Retiring Before FIFA World Cup 2026? Insider Claims ‘Last Training Session’ For Argentina Legend

Fact Check: Is Lionel Messi Retiring Before FIFA World Cup 2026? Insider Claims ‘Last Training Session’ For Argentina Legend

Lionel Messi’s future with Argentina and participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026 is under the scanner after AFA photographer Manuel Cortina hinted at his 'last ever' training session at Ezeiza. Get the latest updates.

Fact Check: Is Lionel Messi Retiring Before FIFA World Cup 2026? Insider Claims 'Last Training Session' For Argentina Legend (Image Source: X)
Fact Check: Is Lionel Messi Retiring Before FIFA World Cup 2026? Insider Claims 'Last Training Session' For Argentina Legend (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: March 31, 2026 11:50:53 IST

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Fact Check: Is Lionel Messi Retiring Before FIFA World Cup 2026? Insider Claims ‘Last Training Session’ For Argentina Legend

The footballing world is currently on high alert following a cryptic and emotional social media update regarding the future of Lionel Messi. On Tuesday, March 31, 2026, Fabrizio Romano shared a poignant post, suggesting that the legendary number 10 may have just completed his “last ever training session” at the historic facility of Ezeiza training complex.

With Argentina set to face Zambia in their final home friendly before defending their crown, the timing of this claim has ignited a firestorm of speculation. Fans and analysts are now questioning if the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is preparing to hang up his boots for the Albiceleste before the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off in North America.

Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Lionel Messi’s Future Plans

Fabrizio weighed in on the Messi debate by confirming that the Argentine superstar has not yet decided to commit his long-term future in football. Although going for a record sixth World Cup is the main reason for wanting to play, the 38-year-old legend is said to be focusing primarily on his physical condition.

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A post shared by Fabrizio Romano (@fabriziorom)

One report even suggests that Messi is not content with simply being one of the squad members but is determined to be able to perform at the top level before anything else. Fabrizio Romano observed that the Ezeiza practice session almost resembled a goodbye to the local training grounds, while the official word on retirement is still “unclear” as Messi keeps assessing his fitness on a daily basis.

Lionel Scaloni Remains Hopeful For World Cup Title Defence

Despite all the rumours, Argentina’s head coach Lionel Scaloni still wants his former Barcelona showman to be present at the summer tournament. He talked to the media before the Zambia match and stated that Messi would be in the starting eleven and also called the game a “final test” for the core group of players. 

Furthermore, the coach stressed that the personnel will do whatever it takes for Messi to be one of the 26 players going to the USA, Mexico, and Canada. Right now, the “last training session” at Ezeiza seems to be more of a symbolic farewell to the local fans in Buenos Aires, but the concluding part of Messi’s international career will really depend on his fitness before the June tournament.

Also Read – IPL 2026: Emotional Ravindra Jadeja Kisses CSK Crest on Khaleel Ahmed’s Jersey | WATCH

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Tags: Argentina National TeamEzeiza Training ComplexFabrizio Romano Messi UpdateFIFA World Cup 2026Lionel Messi RetirementLionel ScaloniManuel Cortina

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Fact Check: Is Lionel Messi Retiring Before FIFA World Cup 2026? Insider Claims ‘Last Training Session’ For Argentina Legend

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Fact Check: Is Lionel Messi Retiring Before FIFA World Cup 2026? Insider Claims ‘Last Training Session’ For Argentina Legend
Fact Check: Is Lionel Messi Retiring Before FIFA World Cup 2026? Insider Claims ‘Last Training Session’ For Argentina Legend
Fact Check: Is Lionel Messi Retiring Before FIFA World Cup 2026? Insider Claims ‘Last Training Session’ For Argentina Legend
Fact Check: Is Lionel Messi Retiring Before FIFA World Cup 2026? Insider Claims ‘Last Training Session’ For Argentina Legend

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