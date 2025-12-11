Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Check Key Buys, Strategy, and Players to Watch

The champions of IPL five times, the Mumbai Indians (MI), had a purse of ₹45 Crore for IPL 2025 Mega Auction in Jeddah after retaining Jasprit Bumrah(₹18 Cr), Suryakumar Yadav(₹16.35 Cr), Hardik Pandya(₹16.35 Cr), Rohit Sharma(₹16.3 Cr) and Tilak Varma(₹8 Cr) after a disappointing 2024 season they looked towards bolstering their bowling and batting options to help return to glory under Mahela Jayawardene.

Kept Core Strengths

The MI team’s centre mixes the explosive openers Rohit and Tilak with the middle-order firepower of SKY and Hardik, and is supported by Bumrah’s mastery in death overs. This setting necessitates that the bowlers in powerplay be the ones who can swing the ball, and for the spinners to control the middle overs on the flat pitches of Wankhede.​

Top Recommended Targets

As per the reports, MI has taken Trent Boult (₹12.5 Cr) for his swing expertise and Deepak Chahar (₹9.25 Cr) as the new-ball partner, thus effectively covering pace gaps. Additionally, the ideal wishlist players included Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his experience, Yuzvendra Chahal to increase the spin options, Ishan Kishan as a wicketkeeper-batsman, and all-rounders like Marcus Stoinis or Venkatesh Iyer for the lower-order hitting. If the bids permitted, Quinton de Kock was an option for overseas opener stability.

Strategic Buys Achieved

Auction highlights included the new talents Naman Dhir and Allah Ghazanfar for uncapped depth, ensuring squad versatility with 25 players. MI’s smart expenditure built a title-contending attack, combining veterans with youngsters to fight for the IPL 2025 crown.

