LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Check Key Buys, Strategy, and Players to Watch

Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Check Key Buys, Strategy, and Players to Watch

Mumbai Indians entered the IPL 2025 Mega Auction with ₹45 crore to rebuild after a poor season, securing Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar to strengthen pace, adding young talents, and reinforcing their core led by Rohit, SKY, Hardik, Tilak, and Bumrah.

IPL 2026 Auction: Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians Likely to Chase These Top 5 Players
IPL 2026 Auction: Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians Likely to Chase These Top 5 Players

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 11, 2025 17:22:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Check Key Buys, Strategy, and Players to Watch

The champions of IPL five times, the Mumbai Indians (MI), had a purse of ₹45 Crore for IPL 2025 Mega Auction in Jeddah after retaining Jasprit Bumrah(₹18 Cr), Suryakumar Yadav(₹16.35 Cr), Hardik Pandya(₹16.35 Cr), Rohit Sharma(₹16.3 Cr) and Tilak Varma(₹8 Cr) after a disappointing 2024 season they looked towards bolstering their bowling and batting options to help return to glory under Mahela Jayawardene.

 

Kept Core Strengths

The MI team’s centre mixes the explosive openers Rohit and Tilak with the middle-order firepower of SKY and Hardik, and is supported by Bumrah’s mastery in death overs. This setting necessitates that the bowlers in powerplay be the ones who can swing the ball, and for the spinners to control the middle overs on the flat pitches of Wankhede.​

 

Top Recommended Targets

As per the reports, MI has taken Trent Boult (₹12.5 Cr) for his swing expertise and Deepak Chahar (₹9.25 Cr) as the new-ball partner, thus effectively covering pace gaps. Additionally, the ideal wishlist players included Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his experience, Yuzvendra Chahal to increase the spin options, Ishan Kishan as a wicketkeeper-batsman, and all-rounders like Marcus Stoinis or Venkatesh Iyer for the lower-order hitting. If the bids permitted, Quinton de Kock was an option for overseas opener stability. 

 

Strategic Buys Achieved

Auction highlights included the new talents Naman Dhir and Allah Ghazanfar for uncapped depth, ensuring squad versatility with 25 players. MI’s smart expenditure built a title-contending attack, combining veterans with youngsters to fight for the IPL 2025 crown.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE | Is IPL Better Than PSL? Mohammad Nabi Spills The Beans On How IPL Goes Beyond Money, Offers Great Exposure: ‘Standard Of competition Is…’

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 5:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Deepak Chaharhardik pandyaipl 2025jasprit bumrahMahela Jayawardenemega auctionMumbai Indiansrohit sharmasquad rebuildsuryakumar yadavTrent Boult

RELATED News

Meet Para Badminton Star Munna Khalid Who Has Won 10 Medals For India, Now Set For Bahrain Tournament And Asia Games 2026

‘It’s A Fine Line…’ AB De Villiers Agrees To Disagree With Gautam Gambhir After He Calls ‘Batting Orders Overrated’

IPL’s Costliest Cricketers: A Look at the Most Expensive Auction Picks of All Time

Top Three IPL Teams Likely to Pick Jacob Duffy in 2026 Mini-Auction, THIS Team With Maximum Remaining Purse Is Top Contender

IPL 2026 Auction Preview: Check Potential Big Picks for the Orange Army

LATEST NEWS

‘May Disagree With The Politics Of It’: Here’s Why Hrithik Roshan Was Forced To Rewrite His Dhurandhar Review

India Coastal Guards Caught 11 Pakistani Fisherman Sailing In Indian Water In Gujarat

Goa Nightclub Fire: How Luthra Brothers Were Tracked Down In Thailand After Fleeing India

Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Check Key Buys, Strategy, and Players to Watch

Big Jackpot For India: Gold, Lithium Found In This State, But Can’t Mine It, Here’s Why

The 19 Minute Video Fame Influencer Sofik SK Pushes Fans To Telegram With iPhone Giveaways After MSS Scandal

Delhi Court Grants Umar Khalid Interim Bail For Sister’s Wedding

Check Out These 8 Powerful Relationship Lessons From Pookie Couple Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma

Can Eggs Cause Cancer? Eggoz Cancer Controversy Explained As Brand Rejects Viral Claims of AOZ and Genotoxic Ingredients, Health Experts Weigh In

Ex-Miss Switzerland Finalist Kristina Joksimovic’s Gruesome Murder, Husband ‘Chopped’ and ‘Pureed’ Her In Blender, Charged With Murder

Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Check Key Buys, Strategy, and Players to Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Check Key Buys, Strategy, and Players to Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Check Key Buys, Strategy, and Players to Watch
Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Check Key Buys, Strategy, and Players to Watch
Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Check Key Buys, Strategy, and Players to Watch
Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Check Key Buys, Strategy, and Players to Watch

QUICK LINKS