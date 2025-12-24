LIVE TV
Mumbai vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch Mumbai vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

Mumbai vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch Mumbai vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

Mumbai vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: Catch all the live action from the Mumbai vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy match. Rohit Sharma is back in action and features for Mumbai in India's premier white-ball tournament.

Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)
Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 24, 2025 10:33:25 IST

Mumbai vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch Mumbai vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

Former India captain Rohit Sharma is back in action as he features in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai against Sikkin in Jaipur. The right-handed batter has been in good form with the bat in the recent past and will look to continue that in the domestic tournament as well.

When will the Mumbai vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches take place?

The Mumbai vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will take place on Wednesday, December 24.

Where will the Mumbai vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches be played?

The Mumbai vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will be played in Jaipur. The fans in Jaipur can go to Sawai Mansingh Stadium and watch the match live.

What time will the Mumbai vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches start?

The Mumbai vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will start at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show Mumbai vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches live telecast?

The Mumbai vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will not be aired live on TV, even though JioStar is the official broadcaster of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 campaign.

Where to follow the live streaming of Mumbai vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches?

The Mumbai vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will not be streaming live on JioStar despite the platform being the tournament’s official broadcasting partner.

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 10:33 AM IST
Mumbai vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch Mumbai vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

