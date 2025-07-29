Nathan Lyon Breaks Silence On West Indies Test Snub: ‘Was Disappointed, But Totally Understood’

Veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has admitted he was disappointed after being left out of Australia’s playing XI for the final Test of the Caribbean tour, a rare omission for reasons other than injury in more than a decade. However, the 36-year-old also acknowledged the selectors’ call was understandable given the conditions and, in hindsight, the right one, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Sabina Park Conditions Prompted Unusual Selection Call

The Sabina Park pitch was expected to favour pace heavily, prompting selectors to leave out Lyon in favour of an all-seam attack, a bold move considering Lyon has been a permanent fixture in Australia’s Test side since 2013 unless sidelined by injury.

“There’s no point hiding behind it, I was disappointed with the decision, but I totally understood it,” he said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Missing Starc’s 100th Test Was a Tough Pill to Swallow

What made the decision harder to digest for Lyon was that he missed out on playing in close friend Mitchell Starc’s landmark 100th Test.

“Disappointed on a number of levels that: One, I believe I can play a role in any conditions, and I still honestly believe that. And then honestly, the other one was not to walk out on the field with Starcy (Mitchell Starc). I’ve played 90-odd Test matches with Starcy, so to be able to walk out there with him in his 100th would have been amazing. But I was still there, running the drinks, and still part of it,” he added.

“I want to play every game for Australia, and I’ve just got that belief that I can play a role in any conditions, as every cricketer should have that belief,” he noted.

Pacers’ Performance Validated the Risky Strategy

“But at the end of the day, we can sit here and say hats off to them, they made the right call. And if I’m going to miss a game, Scott Boland is probably the guy you want to see go out there and perform. And for him to go out there and bowl like he did, like we always know he does, to take a hat-trick, was pretty special. And to witness the guys bowl them out for 27 that was pretty amazing,” Starc added.

Australia’s pacers went on to dominate the final Test, leading to natural speculation about whether similar tactics could be used again in the upcoming Ashes series if extreme conditions warrant.

Lyon didn’t bowl a single over in the 2022 pink-ball Ashes Test in Hobart and sent down just one over in the pink-ball Test against India in Adelaide last year.

Focused on Fitness and Ready for Domestic Season

“I’m definitely not thinking about my place in the team,” Lyon said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

“I know my role in the side, and the conditions really was the reason why I missed that Test match. But I’m fully focused on making sure that fitness levels are high, skill levels are high, leading into the first three Shield games and then into the Perth Test match. I love bowling in Perth. Love bowling all around Australia if I’m being honest with you, so no, I’ve got no doubts there,” he added.

Backing Sam Konstas Through Early Career Challenges

Australia also face a selection dilemma at the top of the order, with Sam Konstas’ struggle in the Caribbean but Lyon, who has mentored the 19-year-old, urged critics to show patience.

“I think it’s been a massive learning curve for Sam,” Lyon said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

“I don’t think we need to be so hard on him. I think he’s obviously young, and he’s still learning his game. And I think we’ve all, as Test cricketers, been through those periods throughout our career. It’s about, especially our senior players, making sure that we’re getting around him and making sure that he knows he’s got full support,” he added.

“I’m not a selector but I’d be surprised if he didn’t go on the (Australia A) tour to India. So, I think he’s going to have some cricket there, but then he’s obviously got Shield cricket as well. And like everyone, we want to go out there and perform for our states and make sure that we’re putting our hands up for national selection. No one’s got a given right to be picked for Australia. And so, it’s about us putting our arms around him, making sure that he goes out there and backs his skill and finds a method that he wants to bat with,” he noted.

Looking ahead, Lyon will now undergo a two-month pre-season stint with New South Wales in preparation for the summer. He expects to feature in at least three of the first four Sheffield Shield games, though his workloads will be carefully monitored by Cricket Australia.

Lyon is also hopeful of finally making his long-awaited Big Bash League (BBL) debut for the Melbourne Renegades this season. Despite being with the franchise for two years, he is yet to play a game. With four matches scheduled post-Ashes, including a clash at Adelaide Oval.

“We’ve already spoken about that, but that’s all in good fun,” Lyon said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

“I’ve obviously got a massive summer ahead of that. But if we get the opportunity to play each other in the Big Bash I’ll have to put all my notes in the back of the memory,” he noted.

