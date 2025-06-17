Naushad Moosa’s U23 Team To Face Tajikistan In Upcoming Match

The Indian U23 men’s football team has touched down in Tajikistan as they prepare for two international friendlies. Their first game is set for Wednesday against the hosts at the Hisor Central Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 PM IST.

India U23 vs Tajikistan: Moosa’s Second Stint at the Helm

This tour marks head coach Naushad Moosa’s second assignment with the U23 side after last year’s friendlies in Malaysia. The team has been in Kolkata for a training camp since June 1 before making their way to Dushanbe on Monday.

Following their arrival, the 23-member squad went through a light mobility session on Tuesday morning. Later in the evening, a full 90-minute training session was planned as the team gears up for its first game. The second match, against Kyrgyz Republic, is slated for June 21.

“The boys are very eager for tomorrow. I’ve been talking to them about how important these games will be for us,” said Moosa, sounding optimistic ahead of the opening tie.

AFC U23 Asian Cup Preparation in Full Swing

These friendlies are not just standalone matches. They are part of India’s build-up to the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers. In September, India will compete against Bahrain, Qatar, and Brunei Darussalam in their quest to qualify for the continental tournament for the first time.

Conditions in Dushanbe may prove tricky. Despite its 700-metre altitude, the summer heat pushes temperatures close to 40°C during the day. Adding to the challenge is the artificial turf at the Hisor Central Stadium, which is located around 25 kilometers from central Dushanbe.

Moosa Hopes for Strong Fan Support in Tajikistan

The weather and playing surface aside, Moosa is hopeful that local Indian fans will show up in support. The stadium holds up to 20,000 spectators, and he believes that crowd presence could uplift the players.

“The weather is pretty warm. It’s normal for us. It’s always good to have supporters in the stands. We would love to have them cheer for us. Most of our players are coming here for the first time, so it would be great motivation for them. I think the last time the Indian senior team played in Tajikistan, there were a lot of Indian fans in the stadium, so let’s hope for the same,” Moosa added.

Tajikistan U23 a Stiff Test for the Blue Colts

Tajikistan’s U23 team hasn’t been very active in recent months. Their last appearance was in November 2024 when they lost both their friendly matches against the UAE by a 0-3 scoreline. At the AFC U23 Asian Cup earlier this year, they exited in the group stage despite a win over Thailand.

Still, Moosa isn’t taking them lightly.

“We know Tajikistan are a strong team. They qualified for the U23 Asian Cup last year and also did well at the senior Asian Cup. The players will, of course, be different tomorrow. The coach has changed. We just have to go out there and do our job right,” he said.

India’s young squad now has a valuable chance to test itself ahead of a major tournament, and the opening match against Tajikistan is the first step in what could be a defining journey.

