Pataudi Trophy Retained For India vs England Series, Thanks To Sachin Tendulkar

Pataudi Trophy Retained For India vs England Series, Thanks To Sachin Tendulkar

They intended to make this announcement at Lord's during the World Test Championship final. However, following the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, the announcement was postponed.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 17:43:06 IST

India and England are preparing for yet another exciting Test series. However, the action isn’t limited to the field this time.

After the original trophy was renamed, there was some commotion behind the scenes, but cricket great Sachin Tendulkar intervened to ensure that history would not be forgotten.

Reactions to the Renaming of the Pataudi Trophy

The Pataudi Trophy was renamed the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The news sparked intense reactions even prior to the formal announcement. Sunil Gavaskar, the former captain of India, expressed his disapproval.

Many fans also felt that removing the Pataudi name meant erasing an important part of cricketing history.

Sachin Tendulkar Makes Sure Pataudi Name Stays

Just when it seemed the legacy might be lost, Sachin Tendulkar stepped up.

“When this happened, Sachin (Tendulkar) reached out to ECB and conveyed that Pataudi name should remain a part of the India-England rivalry. Mr Jay Shah was involved in the discussions. ECB has agreed to the request and decided to present Pataudi Medal to the winning captain,” said a BCCI source.

Tendulkar opined that the Pataudi name was still valuable enough in the game. ICC chairman Jay Shah was also in favor of the same.

The ECB has made the decision to institute a new award. The victorious captain will receive the Pataudi Medal for Excellence.

This move continues the tradition, though the trophy itself receives a new name.

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Signals a New Beginning The Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy will mark the beginning of a new era in the India-England cricket rivalry.

Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket. Anderson is the highest wicket-taker by a fast bowler in the sport.

The series shall henceforth be played for a trophy in commemoration of the achievements of these two legendary players.

At the same time, the Pataudi Medal will remain allied with the series’ historical heritage.

Pataudi Family Legacy Still Stands Tall

The Pataudi family has a glorious cricketing history.

Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and his son Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi both captained India and had also played county cricket in England.

The Pataudi Trophy was established to honour their particular contribution to the sport and the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

When news of the trophy’s renaming came out, many feared that the family’s legacy might be sidelined.

But thanks to Tendulkar’s efforts, the Pataudi Medal award ensures that the name will remain linked with this historic rivalry.

By doing so, the show will be able to move forward without losing its roots.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup Venue Change Due To India-Pakistan Conflict: Report

Tags: england india pataudi trophy sachin tendulkar
