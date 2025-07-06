Neeraj Chopra Commands Bengaluru Stage With Golden Throw At NC Classic

It was an evening soaked in anticipation and thick with pride as Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium transformed into a theatre of dreams. Neeraj Chopra the nation’s golden spearhead stood not only as a competitor, but as curator of the very stage upon which history would be made. At the inaugural NC Classic, named in his honour, he hurled his javelin to a thunderous 86.18 metres, sealing the gold and igniting a home crowd that needed no invitation to erupt.

But this wasn’t just a contest it was a culmination. The NC Classic, backed by World Athletics and India’s own sporting bodies, was a landmark moment, India hosting its first elite javelin event. And who better to lead than the man who’s made the sport a household name.



Neeraj Chopra’s 86.18m throw seals his dominance after a shaky start

The opening wasn’t without nerves. Neeraj Chopra fouled on his first attempt a stutter in the script. But by his second throw, 82.99m, he had steadied the rhythm. And then came the third a clean, fluent launch that soared, curved, and stabbed the earth at 86.18m. The roar was immediate. The message was louder.



He followed with 84.07m and 82.22m, while Kenya’s Julius Yego and Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage took silver and bronze respectively with throws of 84.51m and 84.34m.



Neeraj Chopra battles wind, nerves, and expectations to emerge victorious

Later, ever measured, Neeraj Chopra said, “I was not happy with my run-up.” Yet beneath the critique, his pride glinted quietly. This wasn’t just a medal, it was a milestone, both athletic and symbolic.



In curating the NC Classic, Neeraj Chopra didn’t just compete, he carved out a legacy, proving that India isn’t waiting to be invited to the world stage. It’s building its own.



