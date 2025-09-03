Neither Virat Kohli nor MS Dhoni nor Sachin Tendulkar: Meet India’s Highest Run-Getter in Asia Cup

Asia cup 2025 will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi between September 9 and 28. This time there will be eight teams playing the T20s and these teams will comprise India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman and Hong Kong. This will be the 14th time the tournament is being held in ODIs and the second time in T20Is.

India’s Dominance in Asia Cup History

India is the most winning team in the history of Asia Cup. The Men in Blue have won the trophy eight times, and were runners-up three times. They also dominate the number of total wins with 43 in total (35 in the case of ODIs, and eight in the case of T20Is).

India has been blessed with some of the batting greats in the tournament since Sunil Gavaskar up to Shubman Gill. But Rohit Sharma is the tallest run-getter in the Asia Cup in all formats, even ahead of Tendulkar, Kohli and Dhoni.

Rohit Sharma’s Asia Cup Record

Rohit Sharma has appeared 28 times in ODIs and 9 times in T20Is in Asia Cup, with 939 and 271 runs respectively. He has the highest number of runs in the competition with a total of 1210. Right behind him is Virat Kohli who has 1171 runs in 26 matches in both formats.

Sachin Tendulkar is the top scorer in India in ODIs alone with 971 runs in 23 matches between 1990 and 2012. Rohit is still following with 939 runs and Kohli is at position three with 742 runs in 16 ODIs, including an incredible unbeaten 183.

Asia Cup T20I Performers

Kohli tops the list as far as T20Is are concerned. He has already scored 429 runs in 10 matches with an average of 85.80, one hundred and three fifties. Rohit follows with 271 runs in nine games and Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul also have useful numbers.

A finisher himself, MS Dhoni accumulated 42 runs in 5 T20Is. Yuvraj Singh was not an exception, and he scored 89 in the format. But on the whole Kohli is an unrivalled short distance player in the Asia Cup.

Overall Asia Cup Leaders

Rohit Sharma is the second highest run-getter on the global chart in Asia Cup history. He is only outdone by the Sri Lankan Sanath Jayasuriya, who has made 1220 runs out of 25 matches. The 1210 runs of Rohit put the player only 10 runs behind the legendary opener.

Kohli is third in total with 1171 runs, Kumar Sangakkara is second with 1075 and Sachin Tendulkar is third with 971. Jayasuriya also has the most century record in Asia Cup, having scored 6 in total. Kohli trails him with five hundred years of formats.

Jayasuriya has the highest number of runs in one edition of the Asia Cup with a record of 378 in 2008. The biggest to date is 281 in the 2022 game in T20Is by Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan.

