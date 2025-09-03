India’s Predicted XI For Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson To Open or Bat Down The Order?

India are getting ready to take part in the Asia Cup 2025 and their first game will be played with the UAE in Dubai on September 10. The 15 man team has already been named, however, there is talk of whether Sanju Samson would feature in the playing XI. This is not a safe job he does despite his regular performance in T20.

Shubman Gill’s Inclusion Shakes Up Selection

The fact that Shubman Gill is the vice-captain of India nearly ensures that he starts in the team. This has put team management in a dilemma on where to place Samson in the batting order.

An interesting opinion has been expressed by former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif. He proposed that India can take both Gill and Samson in the number one position. Kaif suggested that Abhishek Sharma must be taken in at the start with Gill, and that Samson be given the No. 3 position.

In his video message, Kaif said: “Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill will open in the Asia Cup. For the No. 3 spot, I feel Tilak Varma is a youngster and can wait for his turn. Sanju is an experienced batter, and he could be groomed by giving him consistent opportunities at No. 3. There is a World Cup after six months, and he deserves a chance.”

Sanju Samson vs Tilak Varma in Asia Cup 2025

The idea put forward by Kaif, however, is subject to another debate. Tilak Varma has been the most promising T20I batter in India this year and is ranked No. 2 in the ICC T20I rankings. It would be a large claim to omit him.

However, Kaif feels that long-term planning of the T20 World Cup 2026 is very important. By this he means that Samson is more experienced internationally and thus he is more capable of dealing with the pressure of big tournaments than Varma who is still in his youth.

This presents a dilemma to India because they are choosing to support a youngster in form over a seasoned batter before a world event.

Samson’s Record and IPL Strengths

Kaif made a point to emphasize the credentials of Samson by referring to his international cricket and IPL record. Samson has demonstrated flexibility with respect to pace and spin and is still among the most threatening six-hitters in the tournament.

“He is among the top 10 six-hitters in the IPL. That’s why I believe when Rashid Khan comes to bowl in the middle overs, there cannot be a better player against him than Sanju, as he can hit sixes down the ground. South Africa has one of the toughest conditions for batting, and he has hit two centuries as an opener there. He plays both pace and spin well, and in the IPL, he scores 400-500 runs every year,” Kaif said.

India’s Predicted XI for the Asia Cup 2025

Based on the strategy of Kaif, India is likely to play with the following XI in the Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill as the openers, Samson at No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. This means that the gloves will probably be given to Rishabh Pant, and we will see Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel strengthening the lower order.

Bowling attack can include Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav. But a lot will rely on end-game situations in Dubai and how India will treat in-form players such as Tilak Varma.

With the Asia Cup just a few days away, the controversy surrounding the predicted India XI is unlikely to end anytime soon, and the question of Samson as a batting player is perhaps going to be one of the most debatable issues during the run-up to the tournament.

