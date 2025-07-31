New York Mets Land Elite Reliever Tyler Rogers, Send Top Prospects to Giants

The New York Mets made a major statement ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring veteran reliever Tyler Rogers from the San Francisco Giants. In exchange, the Mets sent a trio of talented prospects—Jose Butto, Drew Gilbert, and Blade Tidwell—west, signaling a full-throttle push toward October. Rogers, 34, is one of MLB’s most distinctive pitchers, known for his low-arm-slot, submarine delivery.

New York Ships Three Key Prospects in High-Risk, High-Reward Trade

He’s been dominant in 2025, posting a 4-3 record, 1.80 ERA, and 0.86 WHIP over 50 innings in 53 appearances. With 38 strikeouts and just four walks, Rogers’ control has been pinpoint, and his advanced metrics—100th percentile in barrel rate, 99th in xERA and ground ball percentage—only strengthen his value.

The Mets had to pay a steep price. Rogers is on a one-year, $5.25 million deal and will hit free agency this offseason. New York parted with three players who could help shape the Giants’ future.

Jose Butto, 27, had a breakout season in 2024 (2.55 ERA) but has regressed in 2025 with a 3.64 ERA and a rough 1.38 WHIP. His most recent start, allowing five runs in under two innings, may have diminished his stock with the Mets.

Drew Gilbert, a top outfield prospect, was excelling at Triple-A but was blocked by the likes of Juan Soto and Brandon Nimmo. Blade Tidwell, a 2025 debutant, has mid-rotation potential but was behind other young arms on the Mets’ depth chart.

Rogers Brings Rare Delivery and Elite Metrics to Mets Bullpen

Rogers’ unique submarine style generates a high ground-ball rate, making him a valuable weapon in the Mets’ late innings. His consistent command and ability to suppress hard contact make him a key addition to a bullpen that has struggled in high-leverage situations.

Giants Add Depth, Eye Future with Butto, Gilbert, and Tidwell

For the Giants, acquiring Butto, Gilbert, and Tidwell adds promising talent to their system. While the Mets prioritize immediate bullpen help, San Francisco focuses on replenishing their farm with potential impact players, setting the stage for future contention.

This blockbuster trade highlights the Mets’ aggressive approach to 2025 and the Giants’ willingness to rebuild with youth.

