Red Sox Bolster Bullpen with Steven Matz in Deal with Cardinals

The Boston Red Sox have acquired veteran left-hander Steven Matz from the St. Louis Cardinals, addressing a key need for pitching depth ahead of Thursday’s (July 31) Major League Baseball (MLB) trade deadline. In return, Boston is sending minor league first baseman Blaze Jordan to St. Louis in a move that could benefit both clubs immediately and in the future.

Matz Adds Lefty Experience to Boston Bullpen

Steven Matz who is 34 years old, brings versatility and veteran presence to the Red Sox pitching staff. Though originally a starter during his early years with the Mets and Blue Jays, Matz has been used almost exclusively as a reliever in 2025. In 32 appearances this season—30 of them from the bullpen—he has posted a 3.44 ERA across 55 innings, recording 47 strikeouts and limiting left-handed hitters to a .179 average. He becomes a free agent at season’s end.

Red Sox Deal Top Prospect Blaze Jordan

Heading to St. Louis is Blaze Jordan, a 22-year-old power-hitting first baseman who has impressed in the minors this year. A third-round pick by Boston in 2020, Jordan began 2025 at Double-A before earning a promotion to Triple-A in June. He’s slashed .304 with 12 home runs and 61 RBIs across both levels. The Cardinals may view him as a future piece of their infield core.

Familiar Faces Fuel the Deal

Adding a layer of intrigue, former Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom—who originally drafted Jordan—is set to take over as the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations later this year. His familiarity with the prospect may have influenced the deal. With Matz now in Boston, the Red Sox aim to strengthen their bullpen for a playoff push while the Cardinals add a promising bat to their pipeline.

