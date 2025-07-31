Stefanos Tsitsipas Reunites with Father as Coach After Ivanisevic Fallout

Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas has turned to familiar territory, reinstating his father Apostolos Tsitsipas as coach following a short-lived and turbulent partnership with former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic. The 26-year-old Greek star made the decision public after his second-round exit at the Canadian Open, as his form continues to slump in what has been a disappointing 2025 season.

A Brief and Brutal Split

Tsitsipas’s collaboration with Ivanisevic lasted under two months and ended after a poor showing at Wimbledon, where he suffered a first-round loss. The break-up was far from smooth, with Ivanisevic publicly blasting Tsitsipas, saying, “I’ve never seen a more unprepared player in my life.” Despite Ivanisevic’s successful track record—having coached Novak Djokovic to nine Grand Slam titles—he failed to make an impact on Tsitsipas’s declining results. His lone high point this year remains a title win in Dubai.

A Return to Familiar Guidance

The decision to return to Apostolos marks a full-circle moment for Tsitsipas. Under his father’s guidance, he climbed to a career-high ranking of No. 3 and reached the finals of the 2021 French Open and 2023 Australian Open. “Some journeys have a way of circling back to where they began,” Tsitsipas wrote on social media. “After some time apart, I’ve reunited with the person who first believed in me—my father. Sometimes, coming home is the boldest step forward.”

A Complicated Relationship

Their reunion follows a rocky split in 2024. Tsitsipas admitted their falling-out was mishandled and acknowledged tensions, saying, “He definitely made me lose my control.” Still, he emphasized a need for renewed structure and trust. With his form fading and rankings slipping, the return of Apostolos may provide both stability and a spark as Tsitsipas looks to reset his season.

