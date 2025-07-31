Home > Sports > New York Yankees Snags Slater in Roster-Shaping Deadline Deal

New York Yankees Snags Slater in Roster-Shaping Deadline Deal

The Yankees acquired veteran outfielder Austin Slater from the White Sox in exchange for pitching prospect Gage Ziehl. Slater adds right-handed pop and defensive versatility as New York eyes a playoff push. The move comes as the Yankees continue to explore pitching upgrades before the deadline.

New York Yankees Snags Slater in Roster-Shaping Deadline Deal

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 31, 2025 14:48:33 IST

The Yankees added another piece to their playoff puzzle Wednesday (July 30) morning, acquiring outfielder Austin Slater from the White Sox in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Gage Ziehl. The 32-year-old Slater, who owns a career .798 OPS vs. lefties and can handle all three outfield spots, brings needed versatility to a roster still dealing with key injuries.

Manager Aaron Boone praised the move, saying, “We’re getting more roster flexibility. He’s swinging it well, and this gives us more options in big spots.” Slater was activated ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Rays, with catcher J.C. Escarra optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.

Slater Brings Veteran Bat and Defensive Flexibility

Slater is known for mashing left-handed pitching and could platoon in the outfield, particularly with Aaron Judge limited to DH duties as he recovers from a right flexor strain. With a .250/.339/.388 career slash line and time spent this season with four different clubs, Slater sees the Yankees as a chance to contribute on a contending team.

“It’s the team you dream of playing for,” Slater said. “They’re right in the race. I’m here to help.”

More Moves on the Horizon?

While the Yankees’ offense gets deeper, pitching remains a priority. With Luis Gil returning Sunday, the front office continues to explore arms like David Bednar, Dylan Cease, and Jhoan Duran ahead of Thursday’s (July 31) 6 p.m. ET deadline. Boone noted that GM Brian Cashman and his staff are “grinding away” in Tampa to improve the roster.

Ziehl Heads to Chicago with Upside

Gage Ziehl, 22, was the Yankees’ 2024 fourth-round pick. Ranked as their No. 18 prospect, the righty has a 4.15 ERA and 70 K’s across 82 1/3 innings this year, flashing a sharp slider that gives him back-end rotation potential.

With Slater now in pinstripes, the Yankees continue their final stretch shuffle in pursuit of October glory.

Also Read: Rodrigo De Paul Debuts for Miami, Key to 2–1 Leagues Cup Win Over Atlas

Tags: new yorkNew York YankeesYankees

RELATED News

Red Sox Bolster Bullpen with Steven Matz in Deal with Cardinals
Stefanos Tsitsipas Reunites with Father as Coach After Ivanisevic Fallout
Rodrigo De Paul Debuts for Miami, Key to 2–1 Leagues Cup Win Over Atlas
Gilbert Arenas Busted for Hosting Illegal High-Stakes Poker Games in LA Mansion
Can India Make History at The Oval? Records, Statistics and Players to Watch

LATEST NEWS

Abita Devi
Who Is Gyan Chand Manjhi, BJP’s Dalit Leader From Garkha Who Fought To Reclaim Ground
Abidur Rahman
Tamil Nadu SSLC & HSE (+1) Supplementary Results 2025 declared
8th India-Brazil Defence Committee Meet to Strengthen Military Cooperation
Who Is Ramayan Manjhi, The Silent Legacy Of Dalit Face Of BJP Of The Darauli Origin
Abhishek Srivastva Alias Sonu
Mohanlal Breaks Stereotypes In Jewellery Ad And Redefines Men’s Style With Bold and Confident Fashion Choices
Trump’s 25% Tariff On India: How It Could Disrupt Global Supply Chains in Pharma, Textiles, And Energy
Malegaon blast verdict: Full case explained, Identities of 7 Key accused and charges detailed
New York Yankees Snags Slater in Roster-Shaping Deadline Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

New York Yankees Snags Slater in Roster-Shaping Deadline Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

New York Yankees Snags Slater in Roster-Shaping Deadline Deal
New York Yankees Snags Slater in Roster-Shaping Deadline Deal
New York Yankees Snags Slater in Roster-Shaping Deadline Deal
New York Yankees Snags Slater in Roster-Shaping Deadline Deal

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?