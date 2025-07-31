New York Yankees Snags Slater in Roster-Shaping Deadline Deal

The Yankees added another piece to their playoff puzzle Wednesday (July 30) morning, acquiring outfielder Austin Slater from the White Sox in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Gage Ziehl. The 32-year-old Slater, who owns a career .798 OPS vs. lefties and can handle all three outfield spots, brings needed versatility to a roster still dealing with key injuries.

Manager Aaron Boone praised the move, saying, “We’re getting more roster flexibility. He’s swinging it well, and this gives us more options in big spots.” Slater was activated ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Rays, with catcher J.C. Escarra optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.

Slater Brings Veteran Bat and Defensive Flexibility

Slater is known for mashing left-handed pitching and could platoon in the outfield, particularly with Aaron Judge limited to DH duties as he recovers from a right flexor strain. With a .250/.339/.388 career slash line and time spent this season with four different clubs, Slater sees the Yankees as a chance to contribute on a contending team.

“It’s the team you dream of playing for,” Slater said. “They’re right in the race. I’m here to help.”

More Moves on the Horizon?

While the Yankees’ offense gets deeper, pitching remains a priority. With Luis Gil returning Sunday, the front office continues to explore arms like David Bednar, Dylan Cease, and Jhoan Duran ahead of Thursday’s (July 31) 6 p.m. ET deadline. Boone noted that GM Brian Cashman and his staff are “grinding away” in Tampa to improve the roster.

Ziehl Heads to Chicago with Upside

Gage Ziehl, 22, was the Yankees’ 2024 fourth-round pick. Ranked as their No. 18 prospect, the righty has a 4.15 ERA and 70 K’s across 82 1/3 innings this year, flashing a sharp slider that gives him back-end rotation potential.

With Slater now in pinstripes, the Yankees continue their final stretch shuffle in pursuit of October glory.

