Rodrigo De Paul Debuts for Miami, Key to 2–1 Leagues Cup Win Over Atlas

Argentine footballer Rodrigo De Paul made his Inter Miami debut on Wednesday (July 30) night, stepping into the starting XI alongside club legends Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. In a thrilling opener of the 2025 Leagues Cup, Miami edged past Atlas 2–1, with Marcelo Weigandt scoring a decisive late goal from Messi’s assist. De Paul played the full ninety minutes, showcasing his trademark work rate and midfield mastery as he shaped play and linked defense to attack.

Midfield Masterclass in Debut

De Paul, who hadn’t joined team training before the match, impressed throughout with his mobility, passing range, and midfield intelligence. Head coach Javier Mascherano confirmed De Paul had been maintaining his fitness independently after Atlético Madrid’s Club World Cup exit. Despite the lack of formal training, De Paul adapted seamlessly to Miami’s playing style and the intense conditions, helping control the midfield against Atlas’s pressure.

Messi Praises Argentina Connection

Speaking after the match, Lionel Messi highlighted the positive impact of having De Paul in the squad. “We’ve played many games together, and he brings quality,” Messi commented. He acknowledged the challenge of playing in the heat and humidity after just a short training stint. “He gave everything until the final whistle. We competed well and earned our three points.” Their long-standing partnership—spanning World Cup and Copa América victories—proved a vital foundation for chemistry on the pitch.

Mascherano Applauds Energy and Impact

“Remarkably, it’s been over a month since De Paul’s last competitive match,” said Mascherano post-game. “He hadn’t trained with us, yet delivered a high-level performance through the final minute.” The coach emphasized De Paul’s energy, persistence, and unique qualities that the team needed. “We trust him to be himself and infect his excellence into the squad.”

With the win secured, Miami now turn their focus to upcoming Leagues Cup group-stage games against Necaxa and Pumas. As reigning champions from 2023, Miami will be looking to continue their strong start—anchored by De Paul’s dynamic presence in midfield.

