Home > Sports > Gilbert Arenas Busted for Hosting Illegal High-Stakes Poker Games in LA Mansion

Gilbert Arenas Busted for Hosting Illegal High-Stakes Poker Games in LA Mansion

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has been arrested for allegedly running illegal high-stakes poker games at his Los Angeles mansion. He faces charges including illegal gambling and making false statements to investigators. The operation involved cash games, hired staff, and ties to organized crime.

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas has been arrested (Image Credit - X)
Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas has been arrested (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 31, 2025 12:56:19 IST

Former National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Gilbert Arenas has been arrested and charged for allegedly organizing illegal high-stakes poker games at his luxury home in Encino, a neighborhood in suburban Los Angeles on Wednesday (July 30). The 43-year-old, best known for his time with the Washington Wizards, is one of six individuals named in a federal indictment unsealed on Wednesday.

Underground Gambling at an NBA Star’s Home

According to U.S. prosecutors, from September 2021 to July 2022, Arenas rented out his property for the specific purpose of hosting high-stakes poker games. These events were far from casual. The indictment claims that the games featured hired young women who served drinks, gave massages, and offered companionship to players. Additional staff included chefs, valets, and even armed security personnel. Players were charged a “rake,” a fee taken from each pot or per hand, making the gatherings a clear violation of federal gambling laws.

Serious Charges, Celebrity Ties

Gilbert Arenas is now facing several serious charges, including conspiracy to run an illegal gambling operation, unlawfully operating a gambling business, and providing false information to federal investigators. At his arraignment in downtown Los Angeles, Arenas pleaded not guilty and was released on a USD 50,000 bond. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Chooljian scheduled his trial for September 23. Among the others arrested was 49-year-old Yevgeni Gershman, who prosecutors say has ties to organized crime in Israel.

“Arenas Poker Club” and Evidence Trail

The indictment reveals key pieces of evidence, including text conversations between Arenas and co-defendant Arthur Kats, who allegedly organized the games and collected rent on Arenas’s behalf. In one text from November 2021, Arenas shared a photo of a custom poker table labeled “Arenas Poker Club” along with an image of a basketball jersey bearing his name. The indictment further alleges that even the women’s tips were partially collected by the organizers suggesting a highly coordinated and profitable illegal operation.

If convicted, Arenas could face severe legal penalties, marking a dramatic fall from grace for the former NBA icon.

Also Read: Can India Make History at The Oval? Records, Statistics and Players to Watch

Tags: Gilbert ArenasLA Mansionnba

RELATED News

World Mourns Laura Dahlmeier: Biathlon Star Dies in Karakoram Climbing Accident
Storm Clouds Over The Oval: Rain Threatens India-England Series Decider
WCL 2025 Semifinal Abandoned: India Pulls Out, Pakistan Marches Into Final
History Beckons: Shubman Gill Eyes Test Records Held by Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar
Viktor Gyokeres To Make Debut In Derby Friendly?

LATEST NEWS

2008 Malegaon blast case: NIA Court acquits Pragya Thakur, Lt Col Purohit and other accused
Gilbert Arenas Busted for Hosting Illegal High-Stakes Poker Games in LA Mansion
Abhinav Raj
PM-Kisan 20th Installment Alert: ₹20,500 Crore To Hit Accounts—PM Modi To Hand Over Funds In Varanasi This August!
6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes East Of Kuril Islands After Russia’s 8.8 Quake
Watch: Justin Trudeau Spotted At Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour in Montreal A Day After Dinner Date
Who Is Indradev Manjhi? The BJP Challenger From Bhore (SC) In 2005
Does Pakistan Really Have ‘Massive’ Oil Reserves? Here’s What The Data And Experts Reveal
From Whole Wheat to Millets: Healthy Flour Alternatives to Replace Maida in Your Diet
Jason Momoa’s Transformation For Dune 3: Shaves Beard After Six Years, ‘Only For You Denis!’
Gilbert Arenas Busted for Hosting Illegal High-Stakes Poker Games in LA Mansion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gilbert Arenas Busted for Hosting Illegal High-Stakes Poker Games in LA Mansion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gilbert Arenas Busted for Hosting Illegal High-Stakes Poker Games in LA Mansion
Gilbert Arenas Busted for Hosting Illegal High-Stakes Poker Games in LA Mansion
Gilbert Arenas Busted for Hosting Illegal High-Stakes Poker Games in LA Mansion
Gilbert Arenas Busted for Hosting Illegal High-Stakes Poker Games in LA Mansion

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?