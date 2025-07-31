Gilbert Arenas Busted for Hosting Illegal High-Stakes Poker Games in LA Mansion

Former National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Gilbert Arenas has been arrested and charged for allegedly organizing illegal high-stakes poker games at his luxury home in Encino, a neighborhood in suburban Los Angeles on Wednesday (July 30). The 43-year-old, best known for his time with the Washington Wizards, is one of six individuals named in a federal indictment unsealed on Wednesday.

Underground Gambling at an NBA Star’s Home

According to U.S. prosecutors, from September 2021 to July 2022, Arenas rented out his property for the specific purpose of hosting high-stakes poker games. These events were far from casual. The indictment claims that the games featured hired young women who served drinks, gave massages, and offered companionship to players. Additional staff included chefs, valets, and even armed security personnel. Players were charged a “rake,” a fee taken from each pot or per hand, making the gatherings a clear violation of federal gambling laws.

Serious Charges, Celebrity Ties

Gilbert Arenas is now facing several serious charges, including conspiracy to run an illegal gambling operation, unlawfully operating a gambling business, and providing false information to federal investigators. At his arraignment in downtown Los Angeles, Arenas pleaded not guilty and was released on a USD 50,000 bond. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Chooljian scheduled his trial for September 23. Among the others arrested was 49-year-old Yevgeni Gershman, who prosecutors say has ties to organized crime in Israel.

“Arenas Poker Club” and Evidence Trail

The indictment reveals key pieces of evidence, including text conversations between Arenas and co-defendant Arthur Kats, who allegedly organized the games and collected rent on Arenas’s behalf. In one text from November 2021, Arenas shared a photo of a custom poker table labeled “Arenas Poker Club” along with an image of a basketball jersey bearing his name. The indictment further alleges that even the women’s tips were partially collected by the organizers suggesting a highly coordinated and profitable illegal operation.

If convicted, Arenas could face severe legal penalties, marking a dramatic fall from grace for the former NBA icon.

