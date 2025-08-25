New York Yankees Avoid Sweep With Key Win Over Red Sox

The New York Yankees managed to avoid a four-game sweep at the hands of their longtime rivals, the Boston Red Sox, with a 7-2 victory on Sunday night (August 24). Jazz Chisholm Jr. led the charge, blasting two home runs, including his 100th and 101st career homers, to energize the team and the crowd at Yankee Stadium. This win snapped Boston’s eight-game winning streak against New York and kept the Yankees just half a game behind the Red Sox for the top wild card spot. Manager Aaron Boone called it “a good win” after a weekend that could have turned into a disaster.

Anthony Volpe’s Struggles Continue; Caballero Steps Up

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, who has been mired in a 1-for-28 slump and offensive struggles, was benched on Sunday and is expected to remain a reserve for the time being. Boone praised Volpe’s competitive nature and resilience but opted to start Jose Caballero at shortstop. Caballero, known for his versatility and energy, provided a steady presence on defense and sparked the team with his hustle. Volpe remains confident and committed to overcoming his slump as he awaits his chance to return to the starting lineup.

Yankees Look Ahead to Easier Schedule

After a tough series against Boston, the Yankees now face a much softer stretch on their schedule. Beginning Monday, they host the struggling Washington Nationals for three games before traveling to Chicago for a four-game series with the White Sox. With 20 of their remaining 32 games against teams with losing records, the Yankees have a prime opportunity to climb the playoff standings and solidify their wild card positioning.

Chisholm’s Emotional Night and Williams’ Bullpen Resurgence

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s milestone homers came during an emotionally charged night for the young player, who revealed he lost a close friend the previous day. His strong performance, including key defensive plays, helped rally the Yankees in a critical game. Meanwhile, reliever Devin Williams has emerged as a reliable bullpen arm, pitching seven consecutive scoreless innings over his last seven outings. His improved command and pitch mix have given the Yankees much-needed stability in the late innings.

