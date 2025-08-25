LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > New York Yankees Avoid Sweep With Key Win Over Red Sox

New York Yankees Avoid Sweep With Key Win Over Red Sox

The Yankees avoided a sweep by beating the Red Sox 7-2, led by Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s two homers amid personal loss. Anthony Volpe remains benched amid a slump, with Jose Caballero starting at shortstop. The team now faces a softer schedule, aiming to boost their playoff standing.

The Yankees avoided a sweep by beating the Red Sox 7-2 (Image Credit - X)
The Yankees avoided a sweep by beating the Red Sox 7-2 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 25, 2025 15:54:45 IST

The New York Yankees managed to avoid a four-game sweep at the hands of their longtime rivals, the Boston Red Sox, with a 7-2 victory on Sunday night (August 24). Jazz Chisholm Jr. led the charge, blasting two home runs, including his 100th and 101st career homers, to energize the team and the crowd at Yankee Stadium. This win snapped Boston’s eight-game winning streak against New York and kept the Yankees just half a game behind the Red Sox for the top wild card spot. Manager Aaron Boone called it “a good win” after a weekend that could have turned into a disaster.

Anthony Volpe’s Struggles Continue; Caballero Steps Up

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, who has been mired in a 1-for-28 slump and offensive struggles, was benched on Sunday and is expected to remain a reserve for the time being. Boone praised Volpe’s competitive nature and resilience but opted to start Jose Caballero at shortstop. Caballero, known for his versatility and energy, provided a steady presence on defense and sparked the team with his hustle. Volpe remains confident and committed to overcoming his slump as he awaits his chance to return to the starting lineup.

Yankees Look Ahead to Easier Schedule

After a tough series against Boston, the Yankees now face a much softer stretch on their schedule. Beginning Monday, they host the struggling Washington Nationals for three games before traveling to Chicago for a four-game series with the White Sox. With 20 of their remaining 32 games against teams with losing records, the Yankees have a prime opportunity to climb the playoff standings and solidify their wild card positioning.

Chisholm’s Emotional Night and Williams’ Bullpen Resurgence

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s milestone homers came during an emotionally charged night for the young player, who revealed he lost a close friend the previous day. His strong performance, including key defensive plays, helped rally the Yankees in a critical game. Meanwhile, reliever Devin Williams has emerged as a reliable bullpen arm, pitching seven consecutive scoreless innings over his last seven outings. His improved command and pitch mix have given the Yankees much-needed stability in the late innings.

Also Read: Duleep Trophy 2025: Complete Schedule, Squads, Venue And Broadcast Details

Tags: baseballNew York Yankees

RELATED News

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Chess: Goa Declared The Official Host For The FIDE World Cup 2025
Charles Leclerc Backs Lewis Hamilton Amid Ferrari Struggles: ‘Too Early to Judge’
Jack Draper Advances at U.S. Open As Coleman Wong Makes History for Hong Kong
Venus Williams’ US Open Comeback Ends In Hard-Fought Loss To Karolína Muchová

LATEST NEWS

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
New York Yankees Avoid Sweep With Key Win Over Red Sox

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

New York Yankees Avoid Sweep With Key Win Over Red Sox

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

New York Yankees Avoid Sweep With Key Win Over Red Sox
New York Yankees Avoid Sweep With Key Win Over Red Sox
New York Yankees Avoid Sweep With Key Win Over Red Sox
New York Yankees Avoid Sweep With Key Win Over Red Sox

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?