South Africa vs New Zealand 5th T20I Match Report: Connor Esterhuizen Stars as Proteas Seal 3-2 Series Win Over Blackcaps

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa continued their dominance over New Zealand in the shortest format as they clinched the five-match series. The Proteas, having lost two of the first three games, made a stunning comeback in the series. Connor Esterhuizen with the bat played a huge role as the visitors won back-to-back games to win the series.

The wicketkeeper batter was named the player of the match in both games. Finishing as the highest run-getter, Esterhuizen was named the player of the series in his first international tour with the South African team.

Connor Esterhuizen starts for Proteas in 5th T20I

Connor Esterhuizen starred for South Africa in the fifth T20I, continuing his fine form in the series. The right-handed batter played a blinder of an innings, scoring 75 runs in only 33 balls. His knock with the bat in hand proved to be the difference as South Africa ended up with a score of 187. At the halfway mark, the visitors were tottering along with only 76 runs on the board. With a wicket on the next ball, Esterhuizen came to the crease. When he was at the crease, South Africa scored 110 runs off 57 deliveries.

South Africa continues its dominance with the ball in hand

After ending the first innings on a high, South Africa continued their dominance in the clash. The Proteas picked up a couple of wickets in the power play. Wiaan Mulder struck first to dismiss Katene Clarke. Ottneil Baartman claimed the second wicket, dismissing Dane Cleaver.

The New Zealand innings imploded after the power play as they gifted the third wicket via an unnecessary runout. Tim Robinson was the victim as he got out while searching for a non-existent second run.

Mulder and Baartman picked up one wicket each in the second half of the innings. Gerald Coetee, in his fourth over, claimed two scalps after an impressive bowling performance in the power play. Skipper Keshav Maharaj too picked up a wicket as his side made a comeback to win the series.

SA vs NZ: Connor Esterhuizen named player of the series

Connor Esterhuizen was named the player of the series for his batting performances across the series, finishing with 200 runs. The wicketkeeper batter was named the player of the match in the final two games of the series. In the first game, Esterhuizen had top-scored for South Africa as the Proteas won the clash. His contribution in all three wins for the visitors proved to be crucial for winning the series.

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