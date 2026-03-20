LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video AQI improvement Ballistic Missiles dhurandhar 2 iran Eid 2026 Border 2 OTT Iran protests delhi Bade Sahab Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video AQI improvement Ballistic Missiles dhurandhar 2 iran Eid 2026 Border 2 OTT Iran protests delhi Bade Sahab Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video AQI improvement Ballistic Missiles dhurandhar 2 iran Eid 2026 Border 2 OTT Iran protests delhi Bade Sahab Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video AQI improvement Ballistic Missiles dhurandhar 2 iran Eid 2026 Border 2 OTT Iran protests delhi Bade Sahab
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video AQI improvement Ballistic Missiles dhurandhar 2 iran Eid 2026 Border 2 OTT Iran protests delhi Bade Sahab Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video AQI improvement Ballistic Missiles dhurandhar 2 iran Eid 2026 Border 2 OTT Iran protests delhi Bade Sahab Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video AQI improvement Ballistic Missiles dhurandhar 2 iran Eid 2026 Border 2 OTT Iran protests delhi Bade Sahab Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video AQI improvement Ballistic Missiles dhurandhar 2 iran Eid 2026 Border 2 OTT Iran protests delhi Bade Sahab
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Check Predicted Playing XI, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Check Predicted Playing XI, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

As the five-match series is levelled at 1-1, New Zealand and South Africa lock horns in Auckland in the third encounter. Take a look at weather conditions, pitch report and what could be the Playing XI for both the sides.

New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I. (Photo Credits: X)
New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 20, 2026 09:39:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Check Predicted Playing XI, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

New Zealand and South Africa will be up against each other in the third T20I of the five-match series in Auckland on Friday. The series is levelled at 1-1 after South Africa clinched a victory by 7 wickets in the first match while New Zealand made a roaring comeback, riding on their exceptional bowling performance in the second fixture to win the match by 68 runs and make it all square. 

The South African bowling unit put up a brilliant show in the first match and bundled out the opposition for 91 within the first 15 overs. Nqobani Mokoena starred with the ball, picking up three wickets for just 26 runs in 3.3 overs. Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman and Keshav Maharaj scalped a couple of wickets apiece. 

The Proteas bowlers looked in decent touch in the second encounter as well as they picked up wickets regularly but it was Devon Conway’s 60 off 49 and a late surge from Josh Clarkson who chipped in with 26* off 9 that took the hosts to 175/6 in 20 overs. Later, the New Zealand bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears rattled the Proteas batting line up and bundled them out for 107 to win the match in a comprehensive manner. 

You Might Be Interested In

Here we take a look at the Predicted XI for both the sides for the third match as well as the weather conditions in Auckland. 

Will it Rain in Auckland Today?

No, the weather is pretty clear and there are no real chances of showers coming in. It seems to be perfect weather conditions for cricket in Auckland today. 

New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Check Predicted Playing XI, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

Pitch Report

Eden Park typically offers a batting-friendly surface, with small boundaries allowing mishits to clear the rope. While the pitch may slow slightly as the game progresses, T20I matches generally maintain consistent playing conditions, making it ideal for a high-scoring encounter.

Injury Concerns

New Zealand suffered a massive blow as Ish Sodhi was ruled out of the series suffering a thumb injury during training. He picked up the injury while bowling in a training session at Bay Oval on March 14, with scans later confirming a fractured thumb. The injury will keep Sodhi out of action for at least four weeks.

Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Tom Latham (WK), Nick Kelly, Mitchell Santner (C), James Neesham, Josh Clarkson,  Cole McConchie, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Wiaan Mulder, Jason Smith, Rubin Hermann (WK), Dian Forrester, George Linde, Nqobani Mokoena, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj (C), Ottneil Baartman

Also Read: NZ vs SA Live Streaming | When and Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I Online And On TV In India?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

IPL 2026: Massive Boost For Kolkata Knight Riders As Rs 18 Crore Sri Lankan Bowler Declared Fit to Join The Team

Iran To Boycott USA But Not FIFA World Cup 2026, Football President Confirms

Aston Villa vs Lille Live Streaming: Where to Watch Europa League match on TV and Online In India?

IPL 2026: Big Blow For Rajasthan Royals as ₹2.4 Crore All-Rounder Suffers Groin Injury, Doubtful for Season | Details Inside

IND vs IRE: CONFIRMED! India To Play T20I Series Against Ireland In June

LATEST NEWS

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Check Predicted Playing XI, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

OpenAI Set To Roll Out Unified ‘Superapp’ Combining ChatGPT, Codex And Browser Amid Rising Rivalry With Anthropic

Maharashtra Women’s Commission Chief Under Fire For Washing Ashok Kharat’s Feet, Later Arrested In Sexual Exploitation Case By Nashik Police — Watch Viral Video

Weather Today on March 20: Delhi Sees Chilly Morning with Rain and Thunderstorms; Check Weather Report For Gurugram, Faridabad, Agra, Chandigarh, Dehradun

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Smashes Records with Rs 170 Crore Opening, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Beats Baahubali 2, RRR, Jawan Worldwide

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 1: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Opens Strong With Rs 31 Crore Despite Tough Clash With Dhurandhar 2

‘Who Knows Better About Surprise?’: Awkward Silence Follows Donald Trump’s ‘Pearl Harbor’ Joke During Meeting With Japan PM Sanae Takaichi— Watch Video

Is Benjamin Netanyahu Really Dead? Another AI Video Sparks Buzz On Social Media As Netizens Spot Israeli Prime Minister’s ‘Sleeves Fiasco’ After Viral ‘Six Fingers’ Claim

Watch: Video From Haifa Shows A Missile Fragment Falling Uncontrollably, Sparking Fires In Northern Israel Amid Ongoing US–Iran war

New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Check Predicted Playing XI, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Check Predicted Playing XI, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Check Predicted Playing XI, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report
New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Check Predicted Playing XI, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report
New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Check Predicted Playing XI, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report
New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Check Predicted Playing XI, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

QUICK LINKS